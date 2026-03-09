Akshaybhasha

Hosted by

Akshaybhasha

About this event

त्रिवेणी २०२६ Mesa (copy)

1315 S Gilbert Rd #5204

Mesa, AZ 85204, USA

Row A
$30

Please, get the (1) tea & (1) samosa coupons (included in your ticket) at the door from the Akshaybhasha volunteers.

Row B
$30

Please, get the (1) tea & (1) samosa coupons (included in your ticket) at the door from the Akshaybhasha volunteers.

Row C
$20

Please, get the (1) tea & (1) samosa coupons (included in your ticket) at the door from the Akshaybhasha volunteers.

Row D
$20

Please, get the (1) tea & (1) samosa coupons (included in your ticket) at the door from the Akshaybhasha volunteers.

Row E
$20

Please, get the (1) tea & (1) samosa coupons (included in your ticket) at the door from the Akshaybhasha volunteers.

Row F
$20

Please, get the (1) tea & (1) samosa coupons (included in your ticket) at the door from the Akshaybhasha volunteers.

Row G
$15

Please, get the (1) tea & (1) samosa coupons (included in your ticket) at the door from the Akshaybhasha volunteers.

Row H
$15

Please, get the (1) tea & (1) samosa coupons (included in your ticket) at the door from the Akshaybhasha volunteers.

Row I
$15

Please, get the (1) tea & (1) samosa coupons (included in your ticket) at the door from the Akshaybhasha volunteers.

Row J
$15

Please, get the (1) tea & (1) samosa coupons (included in your ticket) at the door from the Akshaybhasha volunteers.

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