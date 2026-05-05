Mesquite Elementary Ptso's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until May 29, 2027
Company Logo w/link on PTSO website
Logo displayed at events
Logo on Newsletters
Social Media shout-outs 2 times per school year
Certificate of Appreciation & 1 Mesquite shirt
Valid until May 29, 2027
All SILVER benefits plus:
Social Media shout-outs 3 times per school year
1 additional Mesquite shirt (total of 2)
Fall Festival Vendor Booth
Valid until May 29, 2027
All SILVER & GOLD benefits plus:
Individual Platinum sponsors banner
2 additional Social Media shout-outs per school year (total of 4)
2 additional Mesquite shirts (total of 4)
$
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