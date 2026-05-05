Mesquite Elementary Ptso

Offered by

Mesquite Elementary Ptso

About the memberships

Mesquite Elementary Ptso's Memberships

26-27 Silver Sponsorship
$500

Valid until May 29, 2027

Company Logo w/link on PTSO website
Logo displayed at events

Logo on Newsletters

Social Media shout-outs 2 times per school year

Certificate of Appreciation & 1 Mesquite shirt

26-27 Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Valid until May 29, 2027

All SILVER benefits plus:

Social Media shout-outs 3 times per school year

1 additional Mesquite shirt (total of 2)
Fall Festival Vendor Booth

26-27 Platinum Sponsorship
$2,000

Valid until May 29, 2027

All SILVER & GOLD benefits plus:
Individual Platinum sponsors banner

2 additional Social Media shout-outs per school year (total of 4)

2 additional Mesquite shirts (total of 4)

Add a donation for Mesquite Elementary Ptso

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