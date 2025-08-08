Mesquite Marquee- Birthday Shout Out

Birthday Cheer (Name Only) item
Birthday Cheer (Name Only)
$5

A birthday shout out on the Mesquite school marquee that displays your child's name.

Birthday Shout Out (Name + Personal Message) item
Birthday Shout Out (Name + Personal Message)
$10

A birthday shout out on the Mesquite school marquee that displays your child's name and a personalized message of your choosing.

Example: Happy Birthday Sam, we love you! Love Mom & Dad

Birthday Blast (Name + Message+ Picture) item
Birthday Blast (Name + Message+ Picture)
$15

A birthday shout out, personalized message, and a photo of your student on the Mesquite school marquee.

ONLY the student can be in the photo. Please do not include pictures with pets or other people. Photos must be emailed to [email protected] after checkout.

Add a donation for Stinger PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!