MESSAGES OF HOPE: Fundraiser Dinner & Readings by Sandy (ADULTS ONLY)

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About this event
Awareness & Fundraising Event to include:
Buffet dinner
Coffee, tea & dessert
2 hour Gallery Style reading (personal reading not guaranteed)
Raffles (additional fee)
Please Note: This ticket automatically includes a suggested 15% contribution at checkout under “Help keep Zeffy free for Howie’s Heart Inc 💜 (optional).”
This fee is optional and can be avoided by selecting “Other” and entering $0 in the field.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!