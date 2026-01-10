Howie's Heart Inc

Hosted by

Howie's Heart Inc

About this event

MESSAGES OF HOPE: Fundraiser Dinner & Readings by Sandy (ADULTS ONLY)

934 Stewart Pl

Franklin Square, NY 11010, USA

General Admission
$100

Awareness & Fundraising Event to include:

Buffet dinner

Coffee, tea & dessert

2 hour Gallery Style reading (personal reading not guaranteed)

Raffles (additional fee)


Please Note: This ticket automatically includes a suggested 15% contribution at checkout under “Help keep Zeffy free for Howie’s Heart Inc 💜 (optional).”
This fee is optional and can be avoided by selecting “Other” and entering $0 in the field.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!