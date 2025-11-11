ONE MESSIAH ... but hold the sauce!

This ticket admits one individual for entry on the date specified. All sales are final within seven (7) days of the performance; no refunds will be issued after that period.

Please silence and refrain from using your phone during the show. The recording of any audio or video is strictly prohibited. Do not engage with the actors or interrupt the performance in any way—doing so may result in removal from the venue without a refund.

If you need to exit temporarily, please do so quietly. A staff member will assist you with re-entry at an appropriate time to avoid disrupting the live performance for others.