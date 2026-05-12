Messiah's Market's Shelf Space

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About this shop
1 calendar month shelf space reservation
3 calendar months shelf space reservation
6 calendar months shelf space reservation
varies in size to accommodate an appropriate qty of inventory for duration of agreement with adequate replenishment practices as outlined,
varies in size to accommodate an appropriate qty of inventory for duration of agreement with adequate replenishment practices as outlined,
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!