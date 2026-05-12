Messiahs Market

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Messiahs Market

About this shop

Messiah's Market's Shelf Space

Monthly Shelf Space
$50

1 calendar month shelf space reservation

0
3-Month Shelf Commitment
$135

3 calendar months shelf space reservation

0
6 month Shelf Space Commitment
$250

6 calendar months shelf space reservation

0
Refrigerator shelf/space-$60/month (inquire about EBT/Snap
$60

varies in size to accommodate an appropriate qty of inventory for duration of agreement with adequate replenishment practices as outlined,

0
Freezer shelf/space-$75/month (inquire about EBT/Snap
$75

varies in size to accommodate an appropriate qty of inventory for duration of agreement with adequate replenishment practices as outlined,

0
Add a donation for Messiahs Market

$

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