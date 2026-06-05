Messy Hands, Happy Hearts Foundation Shop

About this shop
Meet Sunny the Hopeful, a handcrafted crochet bear inspired by optimism, resilience, and brighter days ahead.
Made in Sunny's signature golden color, this lovable bear serves as a reminder that hope grows when a community comes together for its children.
Each Sunny bear is handmade with care and designed to bring comfort, encouragement, and joy to the families who welcome them home.
50% of every purchase directly supports the Messy Hands, Happy Hearts Foundation, helping us expand access to quality early childhood education, enrich learning environments, and create opportunities for children and families throughout our community.
Sunny's Message:
"Every big dream begins with a little hope."
✨ Handmade with love
✨ Created with purpose
✨ Supporting brighter futures
Because each bear is handmade, slight variations make every Sunny uniquely special.
Meet Sage the Peaceful, a handcrafted crochet bear inspired by calm hearts, gentle moments, and the beauty of simply being present.
With a soothing spirit and a kind heart, Sage reminds us that peace can be found in quiet moments, deep breaths, and caring connections with those around us.
Each Sage bear is handmade with care and designed to bring comfort, reassurance, and a sense of calm to the families who welcome them home.
50% of every purchase directly supports the Messy Hands, Happy Hearts Foundation, helping us expand access to quality early childhood education, enrich learning environments, and create opportunities for children and families throughout our community.
Sage's Message:
"A peaceful heart helps us grow, learn, and shine."
✨ Handmade with love
✨ Created with purpose
✨ Supporting brighter futures
Because each bear is handmade, slight variations make every Sage uniquely special.
Meet Luna the Imaginative, a handcrafted crochet bear inspired by creativity, wonder, and the magic of dreaming big.
Luna believes that every great adventure begins with imagination. Whether building castles from blocks, creating stories from pictures, or exploring new ideas, Luna encourages children to see possibilities everywhere they look.
Each Luna bear is handmade with care and designed to inspire curiosity, creativity, and joyful exploration.
50% of every purchase directly supports the Messy Hands, Happy Hearts Foundation, helping us expand access to quality early childhood education, enrich learning environments, and create opportunities for children and families throughout our community.
Luna's Message:
"Imagination helps us discover worlds we haven't explored yet."
✨ Handmade with love
✨ Created with purpose
✨ Supporting brighter futures
Because each bear is handmade, slight variations make every Luna uniquely special.
Meet Cocoa the Curious, a handcrafted crochet bear inspired by discovery, learning, and asking "why?"
Cocoa sees every day as an opportunity to explore something new. From investigating nature and asking thoughtful questions to trying new experiences, Cocoa encourages children to embrace their natural curiosity and become lifelong learners.
Each Cocoa bear is handmade with care and designed to inspire wonder, exploration, and confidence in discovering the world around us.
50% of every purchase directly supports the Messy Hands, Happy Hearts Foundation, helping us expand access to quality early childhood education, enrich learning environments, and create opportunities for children and families throughout our community.
Cocoa's Message:
"Every question is the beginning of a new adventure."
✨ Handmade with love
✨ Created with purpose
✨ Supporting brighter futures
Because each bear is handmade, slight variations make every Cocoa uniquely special.
Meet Rosie the Caring, a handcrafted crochet bear inspired by kindness, compassion, and the power of helping others.
Rosie believes that even the smallest acts of care can make a big difference. Whether offering a helping hand, sharing a smile, or showing empathy to a friend, Rosie reminds us that kindness helps communities grow stronger and hearts grow fuller.
Each Rosie bear is handmade with care and designed to encourage empathy, friendship, and meaningful connections with others.
50% of every purchase directly supports the Messy Hands, Happy Hearts Foundation, helping us expand access to quality early childhood education, enrich learning environments, and create opportunities for children and families throughout our community.
Rosie's Message:
"Kindness is a gift that grows every time we share it."
✨ Handmade with love
✨ Created with purpose
✨ Supporting brighter futures
Because each bear is handmade, slight variations make every Rosie uniquely special.
Meet Benny the Brave, a handcrafted crochet bear inspired by courage, confidence, and trying new things.
Benny knows that being brave doesn't mean never feeling afraid—it means taking the next step even when something feels difficult. Whether it's making a new friend, learning a new skill, or standing up for what's right, Benny reminds us that courage grows every time we try.
Each Benny bear is handmade with care and designed to encourage self-confidence, resilience, and a belief in one's own abilities.
50% of every purchase directly supports the Messy Hands, Happy Hearts Foundation, helping us expand access to quality early childhood education, enrich learning environments, and create opportunities for children and families throughout our community.
Benny's Message:
"Bravery grows every time we take the next step."
✨ Handmade with love
✨ Created with purpose
✨ Supporting brighter futures
Because each bear is handmade, slight variations make every Benny uniquely special.
Carry a reminder that every child, every family, and every community member plays an important role in building a brighter future.
This engraved wooden puzzle piece keychain features the Messy Hands, Happy Hearts Foundation logo on one side and our message, "Building Better Beginnings," on the other.
The puzzle piece symbolizes connection, belonging, and the idea that meaningful change happens when we come together.
50% of every purchase directly supports the Messy Hands, Happy Hearts Foundation, helping us expand access to quality early childhood education, enrich learning environments, and create opportunities for children and families throughout our community.
✨ Lightweight and durable
✨ Laser engraved wood design
✨ Meaningful gift or keepsake
✨ Supports a brighter future for children
Together, every piece helps build something bigger.
Carry a reminder that every child, every family, and every community member plays an important role in building a brighter future.
This engraved wooden puzzle piece keychain features the Messy Hands, Happy Hearts Foundation logo on one side and our message, "Building Better Beginnings," on the other.
The puzzle piece symbolizes connection, belonging, and the idea that meaningful change happens when we come together.
50% of every purchase directly supports the Messy Hands, Happy Hearts Foundation, helping us expand access to quality early childhood education, enrich learning environments, and create opportunities for children and families throughout our community.
✨ Lightweight and durable
✨ Laser engraved wood design
✨ Meaningful gift or keepsake
✨ Supports a brighter future for children
Together, every piece helps build something bigger.
A small heart with a big purpose.
This handmade heart-shaped seed paper can be planted in soil, where it will naturally break down and grow into wildflowers—serving as a beautiful reminder that meaningful change begins with a single seed.
Just as flowers grow with care and nurturing, children thrive when given opportunities to learn, explore, and belong.
50% of every purchase directly supports the Messy Hands, Happy Hearts Foundation, helping us expand access to quality early childhood education, enrich learning environments, and create opportunities for children and families throughout our community.
🌱 Plant it
🌸 Watch it grow
❤️ Help children thrive
Message Included:
"Plant this heart and watch it bloom—a reminder that every act of kindness helps grow brighter futures."
Because each heart is handmade from seed paper, slight variations make every piece uniquely special.
Celebrate culture, creativity, and community with the Latino Heritage Market Activity Book!
Join Benny the Brave, Rosie the Caring, Cocoa the Curious, Sage the Peaceful, Sunny the Hopeful, and Luna the Imaginative as they explore the vibrant sights, traditions, landmarks, and celebrations of Puerto Rico and Latino culture.
Filled with coloring pages, interactive activities, and fun "I Spy" challenges, this book encourages children and families to learn through creativity, curiosity, and play.
Perfect for children, classrooms, family activities, and cultural celebrations.
50% of every purchase directly supports the Messy Hands, Happy Hearts Foundation, helping us expand access to quality early childhood education and create opportunities for children and families throughout our community.
🎨 Color
🔍 Search & Discover
📚 Learn Through Play
❤️ Support a Meaningful Cause
Because every child deserves opportunities to explore, create, and belong.
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