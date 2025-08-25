METCC Mid-East Tennessee Community Chorus

METCC Mid-East Tennessee Community Chorus Singer Membership Dues

First Time Member (One Semester)
$75

No expiration

For first time chorus members. One semester Includes METCC Polo Shirt.

First Time Member (Full year)
$125

No expiration

For first time chorus members. Includes METCC Polo Shirt. Full year. ($75+ $50)

Returning Member (One Semester)
$50

No expiration

For returning members who have a polo shirt. (one semester)

Returning Member (Full Year)
$100

No expiration

For returning members with polo shirt (one full year)

Children's Choir Membership
$25

No expiration

Membership for one child (one semester only). Choose one per child. Family max. $75 (if more than 3 choose next option).

Children's Choir Membership (3 or more)
$75

No expiration

For families with 3 or more children. (one semester only)

Add a donation for METCC Mid-East Tennessee Community Chorus

$

