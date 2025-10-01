Marianas Alliance for Growth of Islanders

Hosted by

Marianas Alliance for Growth of Islanders

About this event

METGOT Silver Sponsorship Package

Community Sponsorship Package item
Community Sponsorship Package
$15,000

Includes everything in Bronze and Community tiers, plus:

•Logo Placement: Prominent placement on event website, program, and key festival locations.

•Social Media Exposure: (2) sponsor videos and additional social media shoutouts.

•Custom Activation: Opportunity for a custom on-site activation (e.g., branded photo booth, product sampling).

•Access: (6) VIP Festival Passes, (10) Parking Passes, (2) Workshop Spots

•On-Stage Mentions: Acknowledgment during select event segments.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!