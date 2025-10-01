METGOT Silver Sponsorship Package

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About this event
Includes everything in Bronze and Community tiers, plus:
•Logo Placement: Prominent placement on event website, program, and key festival locations.
•Social Media Exposure: (2) sponsor videos and additional social media shoutouts.
•Custom Activation: Opportunity for a custom on-site activation (e.g., branded photo booth, product sampling).
•Access: (6) VIP Festival Passes, (10) Parking Passes, (2) Workshop Spots
•On-Stage Mentions: Acknowledgment during select event segments.
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