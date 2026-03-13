Methuen Youth & Community Center Inaugural Golf Tournament

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About this event
$
Your ticket includes:
Your ticket includes:
Not golfing but still want to join us? Come enjoy the Golf Tournament Dinner Reception and celebrate a great day.
Dinner guests will enjoy a great meal, community connection, raffles, and brief closing remarks about the impact this event will have on local youth.
Note: Golf registrations already include dinner for players. This ticket is for dinner-only guests.
Your support helps make the Methuen Youth & Community Center a reality for our community’s young people. Your donation directly supports programs in workforce readiness, leadership development, arts, and career exploration—creating opportunities that empower the next generation to succeed.
• Exclusive top billing & naming rights
• Premier logo placement on all signage & materials
• Recognition in press & social media
• Speaking opportunity at the awards ceremony
• Two (2) foursome entry (8 golfers)
• Premium hole signage
• Full-page program ad
• Promotional item in player gift bags
• Prominent logo on signage & materials
• Social media recognition
• Foursome entry (4 golfers)
• Premium hole signage
• Half-page program ad
• Recognition at awards ceremony
• Exclusive Hole-In-One contest sponsorship
• Branded signage at contest hole
• Logo on website & program
• Social media recognition
• Foursome entry (4 golfers)
• On-course promotional opportunity
• Recognition at awards ceremony
• Logo on signage & website
• Hole signage
• Quarter-page program ad
• Social media recognition
• Foursome entry (4 golfers)
• Hole signage
• Logo in program & website
• Social media acknowledgment
• Foursome entry (4 golfers)
• Recognition at awards ceremony
• Custom signage at one tee or green
• Business name listed in program
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!