Leadership And Literacy Foundation Inc 501(c)(3)

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Leadership And Literacy Foundation Inc 501(c)(3)

About this event

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Methuen Youth & Community Center Inaugural Golf Tournament

210 Howe St

Methuen, MA 01844, USA

Add a donation for Leadership And Literacy Foundation Inc 501(c)(3)

$

Early Bird Individual Player Ticket
$135
Available until May 15

Your ticket includes:

  • 18 holes with cart
  • Shot-gun Start
  • Best ball
  • Longest drive
  • Closest to the pin
  • Hole in one contest
  • 50/50 raffle
  • Poker best hand
  • Swag bag
  • Sit down dinner
Individual Player Ticket
$150

Your ticket includes:

  • 18 holes with cart
  • Best ball
  • Longest drive
  • Closest to the pin
  • Hole in one contest
  • 50/50 raffle
  • Poker best hand
  • Swag bag
  • Sit down dinner


Dinner Only
$50

Not golfing but still want to join us? Come enjoy the Golf Tournament Dinner Reception and celebrate a great day.

Dinner guests will enjoy a great meal, community connection, raffles, and brief closing remarks about the impact this event will have on local youth.

Note: Golf registrations already include dinner for players. This ticket is for dinner-only guests.

Donation
$100

Your support helps make the Methuen Youth & Community Center a reality for our community’s young people. Your donation directly supports programs in workforce readiness, leadership development, arts, and career exploration—creating opportunities that empower the next generation to succeed.

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

• Exclusive top billing & naming rights
• Premier logo placement on all signage & materials
• Recognition in press & social media
• Speaking opportunity at the awards ceremony
• Two (2) foursome entry (8 golfers)
• Premium hole signage
• Full-page program ad
• Promotional item in player gift bags

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

• Prominent logo on signage & materials
• Social media recognition
• Foursome entry (4 golfers)
• Premium hole signage
• Half-page program ad
• Recognition at awards ceremony

Hole-In-One Sponsor
$3,500

• Exclusive Hole-In-One contest sponsorship
• Branded signage at contest hole
• Logo on website & program
• Social media recognition

• Foursome entry (4 golfers)
• On-course promotional opportunity
• Recognition at awards ceremony

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

• Logo on signage & website
• Hole signage
• Quarter-page program ad
• Social media recognition

• Foursome entry (4 golfers)

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

• Hole signage
• Logo in program & website
• Social media acknowledgment

• Foursome entry (4 golfers)
• Recognition at awards ceremony

Sponsor A Hole
$250

• Custom signage at one tee or green
• Business name listed in program

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!