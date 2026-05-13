METRO ATLANTA SIGMA ZETA FOUNDERS DAY COMMITTEE

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METRO ATLANTA SIGMA ZETA FOUNDERS DAY COMMITTEE

About this raffle

Metro Atlanta Sigma Zeta Joint Founders Day Exclusive Raffle

One chance of winning
$5

Purchase your raffle ticket for a chance to win the Cerese D Jewelry Set, valued at $300. The set includes one necklace, one bracelet, and one pair of earrings.


Tickets are $5 each, and all proceeds benefit the 2027 Scholarship Fund. Each ticket purchased helps support future scholarship opportunities for deserving students.


Drawing Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026


Ticket Price: $5 each

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