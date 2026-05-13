Metro Atlanta Sigma Zeta Joint Founders Day Exclusive Raffle

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About this raffle
Purchase your raffle ticket for a chance to win the Cerese D Jewelry Set, valued at $300. The set includes one necklace, one bracelet, and one pair of earrings.
Tickets are $5 each, and all proceeds benefit the 2027 Scholarship Fund. Each ticket purchased helps support future scholarship opportunities for deserving students.
Drawing Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026
Ticket Price: $5 each
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