Metro East Every Survivor Counts's shop

O'Fallon EMS, Police, Firefighters, and St. Elizabeth ER RNs have come together to create a calendar to show their support of Metro East Every Survivor Counts. Many brought their furry best friends with them for the photo shoots! Help out a good cause and have a year of enjoying photos of our community's first responders. The price of the item covers $30 for the calendar and $5 for shipping and handling.

O'Fallon EMS, Police, Firefighters, and St. Elizabeth ER RNs have come together to create a calendar to show their support of Metro East Every Survivor Counts. Many brought their furry best friends with them for the photo shoots! Help out a good cause and have a year of enjoying photos of our community's first responders. The price of the item covers $30 for the calendar and $5 for shipping and handling.

seeMoreDetailsMobile