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Metro Heat Volleyball Club Llc

About this event

Sales closed

Metro Heat Volleyball Club Silent Auction

Pick-up location

18011 Bass Pro Dr, Independence, MO 64055, USA

Movie Night item
Movie Night
$50

Starting bid

Everything you need for a cozy night in or in theatre. This basket includes movie-time snacks. Perfect for relaxing at home and enjoying a favorite film with family, friends, or a special someone.

Fun in the Sun item
Fun in the Sun
$50

Starting bid

A bright, summer-ready collection made for outdoor enjoyment. Perfect for relaxing outside, heading to the beach, or enjoying a carefree day in the sun.

Coffee Lovers item
Coffee Lovers
$50

Starting bid

A cozy collection for anyone who loves a good cup of coffee.

Rakin’ in the Cash item
Rakin’ in the Cash
$50

Starting bid

A fun, money-themed gift basket designed to bring excitement and a bit of luck.

Wine and Cheese item
Wine and Cheese
$50

Starting bid

A classic pairing for a relaxing evening. This basket features wine along with a selection of cheeses. It’s a simple, elegant gift perfect for sharing and enjoying with friends or a special someone.

Game Night item
Game Night
$50

Starting bid

More than just a gift, a game night basket creates an experience—everything needed for an effortless, ready-to-go night in. Whether it’s for a family gathering, a couples’ night, or a group of friends, it sets the stage for unplugging from screens and reconnecting through shared play and conversation.

Cook Out item
Cook Out
$25

Starting bid

A cookout-themed basket is a simple gift set for outdoor grilling and gatherings.

Tailgate item
Tailgate
$50

Starting bid

A fun collection perfect for game day gatherings and pre-game celebrations. Ideal for enjoying with friends and family while cheering on your favorite team.

Movie Night item
Movie Night
$50

Starting bid

Everything you need for a cozy night in or in theatre. This basket includes movie-time snacks. Perfect for relaxing at home and enjoying a favorite film with family, friends, or a special someone.

Self Care item
Self Care
$50

Starting bid

A relaxing collection designed to help someone unwind and recharge.

Garmin VivoActive 5 item
Garmin VivoActive 5
$50

Starting bid

Track your fitness, monitor your health, and stay connected with this sleek, easy-to-use device. Perfect for workouts and everyday wear.

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