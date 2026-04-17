Metro Heat Volleyball Club Silent Auction

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Everything you need for a cozy night in or in theatre. This basket includes movie-time snacks. Perfect for relaxing at home and enjoying a favorite film with family, friends, or a special someone.
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A bright, summer-ready collection made for outdoor enjoyment. Perfect for relaxing outside, heading to the beach, or enjoying a carefree day in the sun.
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A cozy collection for anyone who loves a good cup of coffee.
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A fun, money-themed gift basket designed to bring excitement and a bit of luck.
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A classic pairing for a relaxing evening. This basket features wine along with a selection of cheeses. It’s a simple, elegant gift perfect for sharing and enjoying with friends or a special someone.
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More than just a gift, a game night basket creates an experience—everything needed for an effortless, ready-to-go night in. Whether it’s for a family gathering, a couples’ night, or a group of friends, it sets the stage for unplugging from screens and reconnecting through shared play and conversation.
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A cookout-themed basket is a simple gift set for outdoor grilling and gatherings.
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A fun collection perfect for game day gatherings and pre-game celebrations. Ideal for enjoying with friends and family while cheering on your favorite team.
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Everything you need for a cozy night in or in theatre. This basket includes movie-time snacks. Perfect for relaxing at home and enjoying a favorite film with family, friends, or a special someone.
Starting bid
A relaxing collection designed to help someone unwind and recharge.
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Track your fitness, monitor your health, and stay connected with this sleek, easy-to-use device. Perfect for workouts and everyday wear.
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