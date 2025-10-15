Metropolitan Gymnastics Booster Club Memberships

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
3.2.1 Active Member
3.2.1.1 Parent(s) / Legal Guardian(s) of all members of the Metropolitan Gymnastics Center competitive gymnastics teams have the option to be a member of the Metropolitan Gymnastics Booster Club.
3.2.1.2 Members shall support the purposes and objectives of the Metropolitan Gymnastics Booster Club. Non-supported members shall be reviewed by the Board and may be subject to disciplinary action as determined by the Board.
3.2.1.3 A member must be current with Metropolitan Gymnastics Booster Club dues, in good standing with Metropolitan Gymnastics, and have a current Metropolitan Gymnastics team gymnast to be considered an active member. If any of these requirements are not met, the member will not be eligible to receive their member benefits, will lose voting privileges and may have fundraising opportunities restricted until these conditions are satisfied.
3.2.2 Extended Family Member
3.2.2.1 Parent(s) / Legal Guardian(s) of all members of the Metropolitan Gymnastics Center competitive gymnastics teams has the option to be added as additional family members to be part of the Metropolitan Gymnastics Booster Club.
3.2.2.2 Extended Family Members shall pay annual dues.
3.2.2.3 Extended Family Members shall support the purpose and objectives of the Metropolitan Gymnastics Booster Club.
3.2.2.4 Extended Family Members may work fundraisers and support the purposes and objectives of the Metropolitan Gymnastics Booster Club through their volunteer efforts.
3.2.3 Associate Membership
3.2.3.1 Other interested parties. This membership applies to other parties designated by parent(s) / guardian(s) of a Metropolitan Gymnastics Center gymnast. This membership also applies to parents of former Metropolitan Gymnastics center gymnasts who left in good standing with Metropolitan Gymnastics. Associate members shall pay annual dues. Associate members shall support the purpose and objectives of the Metropolitan Gymnastics Booster Club. Associate members may work fundraisers. (Participation in fundraising activities are restricted unless Active Members are unable to fill the necessary spaces.) Associate members may work fundraisers.
3.2.4 Corporate Membership
3.2.4.1 Membership extended to businesses in the community that wish to support Metropolitan Gymnastics Booster Club with a donation of goods or money.
3.2.4.2 Corporate members will be mailed all pertinent information in reference to their donation.
3.2.4.3 Corporate members will have names and or advertisements listed in programs of Metropolitan Gymnastics Booster Club hosted events and/or on the Metropolitan Gymnastics Booster Club Website / Social Media Sites.
3.2.4.4 Corporate members shall not pay annual dues.
