Metropolitan Gymnastics Booster Club Memberships

3.2.1 Active Member

3.2.1.1 Parent(s) / Legal Guardian(s) of all members of the Metropolitan Gymnastics Center competitive gymnastics teams have the option to be a member of the Metropolitan Gymnastics Booster Club.

3.2.1.2 Members shall support the purposes and objectives of the Metropolitan Gymnastics Booster Club. Non-supported members shall be reviewed by the Board and may be subject to disciplinary action as determined by the Board.

3.2.1.3 A member must be current with Metropolitan Gymnastics Booster Club dues, in good standing with Metropolitan Gymnastics, and have a current Metropolitan Gymnastics team gymnast to be considered an active member. If any of these requirements are not met, the member will not be eligible to receive their member benefits, will lose voting privileges and may have fundraising opportunities restricted until these conditions are satisfied.