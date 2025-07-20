Metropolitan Sun Section of Arizona - NCNW Memberships 2025

General Membership
$125

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

This includes National and local fees.

Life Membership (New Member)
$1,050

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

National and Section dues

$1,000 Life + $50 Section

After the first year: $75/year

Life Membership (Returning Member)
$75

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

National and Section dues

Legacy Life Membership (New Member)
$1,550

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

National and Section dues

$1,500 Legacy Life + $50 Section
After the first year: $75/year


Legacy Life Membership (Returning Member)
$75

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

National and Section Dues

Section Membership
$50

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Section Dues Only

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing