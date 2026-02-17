Mill Neck Center for the Deaf

Hosted by

Mill Neck Center for the Deaf

About this event

Mill Neck Center for the Deaf - Deaf Awareness Night at Citi Field

41 Seaver Wy

Flushing, NY 11368, USA

Add a donation for Mill Neck Center for the Deaf

$

Single Ticket
$60

Admits one guest

Seats will be assigned based on the order of purchase, so we encourage you to register early to secure a spot


Seat will be in Section 107, 108, 109, 110

Donate a Ticket
$60

Many of our students and individuals we serve at Mill Neck Center for the Deaf would be thrilled to participate in this empowering game. Please consider donating a seat so we can share this inspiring experience with everyone!


Admits one guest

Seats will be assigned based on the order of purchase, so we encourage you to register early to secure a spot.


Seat will be in Section 107, 108, 109, 110

Contribute toward a sponsored ticket (any amount)
Pay what you can

A full sponsored ticket is $60—give what you can.


Many of our students and individuals we serve at Mill Neck Center for the Deaf would be thrilled to participate in this empowering game. Please consider donating a seat so we can share this inspiring experience with everyone!


Admits one guest

Seats will be assigned based on the order of purchase, so we encourage you to register early to secure a spot


Seat will be in Section 107, 108, 109, 110

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!