Mill Neck Center for the Deaf - Deaf Awareness Night at Citi Field

About this event
$
Admits one guest
Seats will be assigned based on the order of purchase, so we encourage you to register early to secure a spot
Seat will be in Section 107, 108, 109, 110
Many of our students and individuals we serve at Mill Neck Center for the Deaf would be thrilled to participate in this empowering game. Please consider donating a seat so we can share this inspiring experience with everyone!
Admits one guest
Seats will be assigned based on the order of purchase, so we encourage you to register early to secure a spot.
Seat will be in Section 107, 108, 109, 110
A full sponsored ticket is $60—give what you can.
Many of our students and individuals we serve at Mill Neck Center for the Deaf would be thrilled to participate in this empowering game. Please consider donating a seat so we can share this inspiring experience with everyone!
Admits one guest
Seats will be assigned based on the order of purchase, so we encourage you to register early to secure a spot
Seat will be in Section 107, 108, 109, 110
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!