Mex Tex Banners

You can display a banner you already have at Mex Tex Family Fiesta. Needs to be delivered to the chamber office by Thursday May 29. If you need to make arrangements, please call our office: 732-704-5533
You can display a banner you already have at Mex Tex Family Fiesta. Needs to be delivered to the chamber office by Thursday May 29. If you need to make arrangements, please call our office: 732-704-5533
Print My Banner + Display at Mex Tex
$200
This option is if you already have a banner design and just needed it printed. We will then display it at Mex Tex, you can pick up after the event and keep your banner for future needs. Deadline to request is May 27.
This option is if you already have a banner design and just needed it printed. We will then display it at Mex Tex, you can pick up after the event and keep your banner for future needs. Deadline to request is May 27.
Design & Print My Banner + Display at Mex Tex
$250
This option is if you need your banner designed and printed. Our partner for Marketing, Design Factory, will work with you to design and print your banner. We will then display it at Mex Tex, you can pick up after the event and keep your banner for future needs. *Deadline is May 27. Please be prompt in any communications to ensure timely completion.
This option is if you need your banner designed and printed. Our partner for Marketing, Design Factory, will work with you to design and print your banner. We will then display it at Mex Tex, you can pick up after the event and keep your banner for future needs. *Deadline is May 27. Please be prompt in any communications to ensure timely completion.
Add a donation for Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!