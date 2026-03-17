Mex Tex Family Fiesta 2026 Vendors

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About this event
📌 Booth Details:
✅ 10' x 10' booth space
✅ One 8 ft table
✅ Two chairs
✅ Two entrance bracelets*
*Additional General Admission Entrance Bracelets can be purchased at a discounted price, listed on this form.
📌 Booth Details:
✅ 10' x 20' booth space
✅ two 8 ft tables
✅ Four chairs
✅ Four entrance bracelets*
*Additional General Admission Entrance Bracelets can be purchased at a discounted price, listed on this form.
📌 Booth Details:
✅ 10' x 10' booth space
✅ One 8 ft table
✅ Two chairs
✅ Two entrance bracelets
*Additional General Admission Entrance Bracelets can be purchased at a discounted price, listed on this form.
Outdoor food vendors. Please contact for clear to purchase as we have limited spots available per food category. Call/Text: 432-296-2888 or
Email: [email protected]
Additional General Admission Entrance for additional people working a vendor booth. Allows access to the event all day.
$
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