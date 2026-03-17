Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Mex Tex Family Fiesta 2026 Vendors

2514 Arena Trl

Midland, TX 79701, USA

Indoor Merchandise Vendors 10 x 10 item
Indoor Merchandise Vendors 10 x 10
$150

📌 Booth Details:
✅ 10' x 10' booth space
✅ One 8 ft table
✅ Two chairs

✅ Two entrance bracelets*


*Additional General Admission Entrance Bracelets can be purchased at a discounted price, listed on this form.


Indoor Merchandise Vendors 10x20 item
Indoor Merchandise Vendors 10x20
$225

📌 Booth Details:
✅ 10' x 20' booth space
✅ two 8 ft tables
✅ Four chairs

✅ Four entrance bracelets*


*Additional General Admission Entrance Bracelets can be purchased at a discounted price, listed on this form.

Nonprofit Organization Booth 10 x 10 item
Nonprofit Organization Booth 10 x 10
$75

📌 Booth Details:
✅ 10' x 10' booth space
✅ One 8 ft table
✅ Two chairs

✅ Two entrance bracelets


*Additional General Admission Entrance Bracelets can be purchased at a discounted price, listed on this form.

Outdoor Food Vendors item
Outdoor Food Vendors
$300

Outdoor food vendors. Please contact for clear to purchase as we have limited spots available per food category. Call/Text: 432-296-2888 or

Email: [email protected]

Additional General Admission Entrance item
Additional General Admission Entrance
$20

Additional General Admission Entrance for additional people working a vendor booth. Allows access to the event all day.

Add a donation for Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

$

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