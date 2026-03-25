MexiVAN 2026

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About this event
We will have a variety of awesome prizes up for grabs. You don't have to be present to win. If you are present at the event, you get your pick of available prizes if your name is drawn.
Save with a bundle of 5 tickets for $20! We will have a variety of awesome prizes up for grabs. You don't have to be present to win. If you are present at the event, you get your pick of available prizes if your name is drawn.
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