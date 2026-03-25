enGAGE Mobility

Hosted by

enGAGE Mobility

About this event

MexiVAN 2026

9003 Sawgrass Ave

Nixa, MO 65714, USA

Adult Ticket
$20
For ages 13+
Kid Ticket
$10
For ages 3-12 (2 & under are free)
Single Raffle Ticket
$5

We will have a variety of awesome prizes up for grabs. You don't have to be present to win. If you are present at the event, you get your pick of available prizes if your name is drawn.

5 Raffle Tickets
$20

Save with a bundle of 5 tickets for $20! We will have a variety of awesome prizes up for grabs. You don't have to be present to win. If you are present at the event, you get your pick of available prizes if your name is drawn.

Add a donation for enGAGE Mobility

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