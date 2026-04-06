Multifaith Council Of Northwest Ohio

Offered by

Multifaith Council Of Northwest Ohio

About the memberships

MFC Partnership

Community Partners
$100

Valid until July 28, 2027

Community Partners support the MultiFaith Council’s mission while standing publicly for inclusion, collaboration, and compassion. This partnership connects your organization to a regional network working to strengthen understanding and belonging.

Community Connector
$250

Valid until July 28, 2027

Community Connectors support the MultiFaith Council’s mission while standing publicly for inclusion, collaboration, and compassion. This partnership connects your organization to a regional network working to strengthen understanding and belonging.

Bridge Builder
$500

Valid until July 28, 2027

Bridge Builders support the MultiFaith Council’s mission while standing publicly for inclusion, collaboration, and compassion. This partnership connects your organization to a regional network working to strengthen understanding and belonging.

Multifaith Leader
$1,200

Valid until July 28, 2027

Multifaith Leaders support the MultiFaith Council’s mission while standing publicly for inclusion, collaboration, and compassion. This partnership connects your organization to a regional network working to strengthen understanding and belonging.

Partnership by Check
Pay what you can

Valid until July 28, 2027

If you select to pay by check, please click this option and send us a check that includes the partnership type in your check memo. All checks can be sent to MFC P.O. Box 2851 Toledo, Ohio 43606. Thank you!

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