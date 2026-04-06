MFC Partnership

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About the memberships
Valid until July 28, 2027
Community Partners support the MultiFaith Council’s mission while standing publicly for inclusion, collaboration, and compassion. This partnership connects your organization to a regional network working to strengthen understanding and belonging.
Valid until July 28, 2027
Community Connectors support the MultiFaith Council’s mission while standing publicly for inclusion, collaboration, and compassion. This partnership connects your organization to a regional network working to strengthen understanding and belonging.
Valid until July 28, 2027
Bridge Builders support the MultiFaith Council’s mission while standing publicly for inclusion, collaboration, and compassion. This partnership connects your organization to a regional network working to strengthen understanding and belonging.
Valid until July 28, 2027
Multifaith Leaders support the MultiFaith Council’s mission while standing publicly for inclusion, collaboration, and compassion. This partnership connects your organization to a regional network working to strengthen understanding and belonging.
Valid until July 28, 2027
If you select to pay by check, please click this option and send us a check that includes the partnership type in your check memo. All checks can be sent to MFC P.O. Box 2851 Toledo, Ohio 43606. Thank you!
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