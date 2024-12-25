MFS Exhibited: Roots & Realities Shop

Artist: Yasir Algrai | Size: 159x120 cm | Painting on canvas | Aunt Hawa was a woman full of artistic passion and was one of the best palm makers in sudan. She learned it from her grandparents and supported her family from it. She loved sharing things made from palm trees with different ideas, but due to the lack of collective awareness of the local culture and support for the local product, hawa decided to give up her passion. She makes tea to earn a living in this war so that she can move from place to place in search of a safe place.

