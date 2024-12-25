MFS Exhibited: Roots & Realities Shop

Artist: Almogera Abdelbagi | Size: 16x20 in | Painting on canvas
The Unchosen Ones (2)
$300
Artist: Almogera Abdelbagi | Size: 16x20 in | Painting on canvas
February 2023 (Bahri) - Picture 1
$450
Artist: Altayeb Morhal | Size: 16.5x23.4 in | Print
February 2023 (Bahri) - Picture 2
$350
Artist: Altayeb Morhal | Size: 11.7x16.5 in | Print
November 2021 (Bahri)
$350
Artist: Altayeb Morhal | Size: 11.7x16.5 in | Print
June 2024 (Nairobi) - Picture 1
$350
Artist: Altayeb Morhal | Size: 11.7x16.5 in | Print
June 2024 (Nairobi) - Picture 2
$450
Artist: Altayeb Morhal | Size: 16.5x23.4 in | Print
June 2024 (Nairobi) - Picture 3
$350
Artist: Altayeb Morhal | Size: 11.7x16.5 in | Print
July 2024 (Nairobi)
$450
Artist: Altayeb Morhal | Size: 16.5x23.4 in | Print
A Glimpse of Hope
$50
Artist: Amanda Elbergdar | Size: 11x14 in | Print
A Glimpse of Hope
$65
Artist: Amanda Elbergdar | Size: 16x20 in | Print
Ancient Kingdom of the Nile
$50
Artist: Amanda Elbergdar | Size: 11x14 in | Print
Ancient Kingdom of the Nile
$65
Artist: Amanda Elbergdar | Size: 16x20 in | Print
Shai Anyone
$50
Artist: Amanda Elbergdar | Size: 11x14 in | Print
Shai Anyone
$65
Artist: Amanda Elbergdar | Size: 16x20 in | Print
Sharing Blessings
$50
Artist: Amanda Elbergdar | Size: 11x14 in | Print
Sharing Blessings
$65
Artist: Amanda Elbergdar | Size: 16x20 in | Print
Cinnamon colored girls (2)
$500
Artist: Amani Azhari | Size: 60x50 cm | Acrylic on paper
Stillness 1
$300
Artist: Amani Azhari | Size: 17 x 12 in | Acrylic on canvas
Stillness 2
$300
Artist: Amani Azhari | Size: 50 x 35.5 cm | Acrylic on canvas
Stillness 3
$300
Artist: Amani Azhari | Size: 43.5 x 32 cm | Acrylic on canvas
Healing Sessions
$1,000
Artist: Amani Azhari | Size: 75x95 cm | Acrylic on canvas
On The Way Back 03
$1,200
Artist: Bakri Moaz | Size: 80x80 cm | Acrylic on canvas
On The Way Back 08
$550
Artist: Bakri Moaz | Size: 30x40 cm | Ink on paper
Crow Has Something to Say
$400
Artist: Bakri Moaz | Size: 30x40 cm | Mixed media on paper
Reverse Migration 1
$400
Artist: Bakri Moaz | Size: 38x26 cm | Mixed media on paper | In recent months, many Sudanese families have returned from Egypt and more neighboring countries despite having entered illegally. The hardship of life, the lack of opportunities, and the dignity of these families drive them back. They know they may die in an airstrike, but they won’t die of hunger.
Reverse Migration 2
$400
Artist: Bakri Moaz | Size: 38x26 cm | Mixed media on paper | In recent months, many Sudanese families have returned from Egypt and more neighboring countries despite having entered illegally. The hardship of life, the lack of opportunities, and the dignity of these families drive them back. They know they may die in an airstrike, but they won’t die of hunger.
Reverse Migration 3
$400
Artist: Bakri Moaz | Size: 38x26 cm | Mixed media on paper | In recent months, many Sudanese families have returned from Egypt and more neighboring countries despite having entered illegally. The hardship of life, the lack of opportunities, and the dignity of these families drive them back. They know they may die in an airstrike, but they won’t die of hunger.
Ya Haboba
$150
Artist: Batool Ibrahim | Size: 16x20 in | Print | gaze into my eyes. wait. what deep forgotten memories will beckon forward to be remembered again?
Al Hosh
$40
Artist: Dalya Ismail | Size: 8x10 in | Print
Rooted - A Tribute
$40
Artist: Dalya Ismail | Size: 8x10 in | Print
Family Games
$40
Artist: Dalya Ismail | Size: 8x10 in | Print
Jiddo
$40
Artist: Dalya Ismail | Size: 8x10 in | Print
Lammat al Jummah Women
$40
Artist: Dalya Ismail | Size: 8x10 in | Print
Lammat al Jummah Men
$40
Artist: Dalya Ismail | Size: 8x10 in | Print
The Visit
$40
Artist: Dalya Ismail | Size: 8x10 in | Print
Ummi
$40
Artist: Dalya Ismail | Size: 8x8 in | Print
the blue jay sees all, 2024
$450
Artist: Dania Abdalla | Size: 7.5x9.75 in | Collage, framed | Saw a blue jay today... Thought: 'baby must be sad!'. Thought of tetris on those feathers, hard to fit when going fast".
we struggle & say alhamdulilah, 2023
$550
Artist: Dania Abdalla | Size: 8x10 in | Collage, framed | In the face of all conditions, joyous and devastating, "alhamdulilah" was often my grandmother's response -- more than ever, through her tumultuous displacement from Wad Madani. This piece is the remaining half of an homage to her: a meditation on fringe femininities as vehicles of liberatory struggle, those sublimated in confrontation with confining social mores and those fiercely embodied against them.
why do they watch and do nothing?, 2024
$2,000
Artist: Dania Abdalla | Size: 20x24 in | Collage on canvas | Between abstraction and expressionism, on the canvas and in your vicinity, they are a deadly trio.
Untitled 1
$50
Artist: Dinah Salah | Size: 10.5x14.5 in | Print
Untitled 1
$150
Artist: Dinah Salah | Size: 16x20 in | Print
Untitled 2
$50
Artist: Dinah Salah | Size: 8x10 in | Print
Untitled 4
$100
Artist: Dinah Salah | Size: 11x14 in | Print
Dervish From the shkiniba
$300
Artist: Hani Khalil Jawdat | Size: 16.5 x5 in | Acrylic on paper
The road To heaven
$500
Artist: Hani Khalil Jawdat | Size: 23x8.5 in | Acrylic on paper
Sufi nights
$700
Artist: Hani Khalil Jawdat | Size: 23x16.5 in | Acrylic on paper
Feminity 1
$40
Artist: Hiba Tullah | Size: 10x10 in | Print | These pieces serve as a love letter to myself as a Sudanese woman—self-portraits that encapsulate everyday moments, celebrating the act of being present. Created during a challenging period, when staying present felt like an uphill battle, each portrait honors those fleeting instances of mindfulness and joy.
Feminity 2
$40
Artist: Hiba Tullah | Size: 10x10 in | Print | These pieces serve as a love letter to myself as a Sudanese woman—self-portraits that encapsulate everyday moments, celebrating the act of being present. Created during a challenging period, when staying present felt like an uphill battle, each portrait honors those fleeting instances of mindfulness and joy.
Feminity 3
$40
Artist: Hiba Tullah | Size: 10x10 in | Print | These pieces serve as a love letter to myself as a Sudanese woman—self-portraits that encapsulate everyday moments, celebrating the act of being present. Created during a challenging period, when staying present felt like an uphill battle, each portrait honors those fleeting instances of mindfulness and joy.
Feminity 4
$40
Artist: Hiba Tullah | Size: 10x10 in | Print | These pieces serve as a love letter to myself as a Sudanese woman—self-portraits that encapsulate everyday moments, celebrating the act of being present. Created during a challenging period, when staying present felt like an uphill battle, each portrait honors those fleeting instances of mindfulness and joy.
Souk Arba3a
$70
Artist: Hiba Tullah | Size: 11x17 in | graphite and colored pencil | a woman in the souk/market
Jahanamia
$70
Artist: Hiba Tullah | Size: 9x12 in | Graphite on strathmore (original), digitally collaged flowers | As she moves, the flowers sway, creating a symphony of color and fragrance that fills the air with nostalgia. The sunlight filters through the leaves, casting dappled shadows on her skin, reminiscent of the sun-drenched days spent wandering beneath the jahanamia tree's canopy. In this moment, she embodies the essence of her homeland, a living tribute to the beauty and strength found in both the flowers and the woman they adorn.
1998
$200
Artist: Hiba Tullah | Size: 12x12 in | Ink on strathmore (original)
PLACE
$900
Artist: Hozaifa Elsiddig | Size: 42x58 cm | Oil and acrylic on paper
SUPREMACY
$900
Artist: Hozaifa Elsiddig | Size: 42x58 cm | Oil and acrylic on paper
Unconsented Surrender
$900
Artist: Hozaifa Elsiddig | Size: 42x58 cm | Oil and acrylic on paper
(Nubian Collection ) Northern Sudan 1
$500
Artist: Mohamed Wraag | Size: 50x35 cm | Painting on paper
(Nubian Collection ) Northern Sudan 2
$700
Artist: Mohamed Wraag | Size: 71x50 cm | Painting on paper
(Nubian Collection ) Northern Sudan 3
$400
Artist: Mohamed Wraag | Size: 71x56 cm | Painting on paper
(Nubian Collection ) Northern Sudan 5
$300
Artist: Mohamed Wraag | Size: 50x65 cm | Painting on paper
life won't stop -2
$250
Artist: Mosab Abushama | Size: 24x32 in | Photograph
Groceries
$120
Artist: Mosab Abushama | Size: 10x10 in | Photograph | The sight of weapons and the echoes of artillery have become an ordinary part of daily life, where astonishment no longer treads even as a soldier casually buys supplies from the local grocery store.
Fire
$120
Artist: Mosab Abushama | Size: 10x10 in | Photograph | منذ بداية الحرب قامت العديد من المبادرات لتوفير وجبات يومية لمساعد الاسر النازحة والاسر المتعففة احد مطابخ الاحياء
Since the beginning of the war, many initiatives have been made to provide daily meals for the assistance of displaced families and needy families, one of the neighborhoods' kitchens.
Weapon
$120
Artist: Mosab Abushama | Size: 10x10 in | Photograph | 6 months since the war began. Carrying a phone or camera is more dangerous than carrying a weapon. Documenting the war has been almost impossible.
We are here -3
$80
Artist: Mosab Abushama | Size: 11x14 in | Photograph
We are here -4
$80
Artist: Mosab Abushama | Size: 11x14 in | Photograph
We are here - 5
$80
Artist: Mosab Abushama | Size: 11x14 in | Photograph
Toy Gun
$120
Artist: Mosab Abushama | Size: 10x10 in | Photograph
Untitled 1
$200
Artist: Muhammad Mustafa Abu Al-Hassan | Size: A3 | Print
Untitled 3
$200
Artist: Muhammad Mustafa Abu Al-Hassan | Size: A3 | Print
Untitled 4
$200
Artist: Muhammad Mustafa Abu Al-Hassan | Size: A3 | Print
Untitled 5
$200
Artist: Muhammad Mustafa Abu Al-Hassan | Size: A3 | Print
Al Hosh
$50
Artist: Ninar Taha | Size: 18 x 12 in | Photography
Goodbye Gido (1)
$50
Artist: Ninar Taha | Size: 18 x 12 in | Photograph | Shot in January 2023, in my grandfather's home in Omdurman, this series is a love letter to Sudanese nostalgic sensibility. Nostalgia is something we hold dearly in the collective Sudanese imagination, as per the endless stories we hear of "Sudan zaman," a post-colonial dreamland. This series pays homage to the 70s era studio portraiture, during a time when photography and art culture in Sudan flourished. With this portrait series, I sought to memorialize the post-revolution arts renaissance in Sudan during a time when hope was in arms reach, and to preserve our collective memories of a Sudan when the lights were still on.
Goodbye Gido (2)
$50
Artist: Ninar Taha | Size: 18 x 12 in | Photograph | Shot in January 2023, in my grandfather's home in Omdurman, this series is a love letter to Sudanese nostalgic sensibility. Nostalgia is something we hold dearly in the collective Sudanese imagination, as per the endless stories we hear of "Sudan zaman," a post-colonial dreamland. This series pays homage to the 70s era studio portraiture, during a time when photography and art culture in Sudan flourished. With this portrait series, I sought to memorialize the post-revolution arts renaissance in Sudan during a time when hope was in arms reach, and to preserve our collective memories of a Sudan when the lights were still on.
Goodbye Gido (3)
$50
Artist: Ninar Taha | Size: 18 x 13.5 in | Photograph | Shot in January 2023, in my grandfather's home in Omdurman, this series is a love letter to Sudanese nostalgic sensibility. Nostalgia is something we hold dearly in the collective Sudanese imagination, as per the endless stories we hear of "Sudan zaman," a post-colonial dreamland. This series pays homage to the 70s era studio portraiture, during a time when photography and art culture in Sudan flourished. With this portrait series, I sought to memorialize the post-revolution arts renaissance in Sudan during a time when hope was in arms reach, and to preserve our collective memories of a Sudan when the lights were still on.
Meroe Herder
$50
Artist: Ninar Taha | Size: 18 x 12 in | Photograph
May We Return
$600
Artist: Sarah Elawad | Size: 200x185 cm | Weaved tapestry | This woven blanket and accompanying video both portray collages of images of plants, flowers, and fruits native to Sudan. In the recent war, over 9 million people have been displaced. This piece is an ode to the land, and a prayer to return.
Sudanese Disco
$50
Artist: Waad Hussien | Size: 8x10 in | Print
Al Aroosa
$50
Artist: Waad Hussien | Size: 8x10 in | Print
Batwanes Beek
$50
Artist: Waad Hussien | Size: 8x10 in | Print
Jirtig
$50
Artist: Waad Hussien | Size: 8x10 in | Print
Habibi Taal
$50
Artist: Waad Hussien | Size: 8x10 in | Print
Dancers
$120
Artist: Wala Mahgoub Ibrahim | Size: 24x18 cm | Drawing
Pose
$80
Artist: Wala Mahgoub Ibrahim | Size: 29.5x21 cm | Drawing
Rooted
$150
Artist: Wala Mahgoub Ibrahim | Size: A4 | Drawing
As dark as the night
$150
Artist: Wala Mahgoub Ibrahim | Size: A4 | Drawing
Harmony
$150
Artist: Wala Mahgoub Ibrahim | Size: A4 | Drawing
face
$75
Artist: Walaa Yassien | Size: 8x12 in | Photograph
Faiz
$75
Artist: Walaa Yassien | Size: 8x12 in | Photograph
Face2
$75
Artist: Walaa Yassien | Size: 8x12 in | Photograph
Khalto
$75
Artist: Walaa Yassien | Size: 8x12 in | Photograph
Trees
$75
Artist: Walaa Yassien | Size: 8x12 in | Photograph
B.W.S.N 09
$500
Artists: Waleed Mohammed | Size: 16x12.5 cm | Painting on paper | A portrait of a Sudanese nomadic woman
B.W.C.S.N 03
$700
Artists: Waleed Mohammed | Size: 18x17 cm | Painting on canvas | A portrait from Ethiopia
B.W.S.B.N 02
$300
Artists: Waleed Mohammed | Size: 18.5x14 cm | Painting on canvas | A happy portrait of a Sudanese nomadic woman.
B.W.S.B.N 01
$300
Artists: Waleed Mohammed | Size: 18.5x14 cm | Painting on canvas | A portrait of a Sudanese nomadic woman.
B.W.C.B.N. 02
$2,500
Artists: Waleed Mohammed | Size: 175x120 cm | Painting on canvas | Based on a formal studio photo of four Sudanese children.The original photo was taken by the photographer “Rashid Mahdi.”
Spiritualities
$400
Artist: Yasir Algrai | Size: 30x30 cm | Painting on canvas
Alfadil (What's left?)
$400
Artist: Yasir Algrai | Size: 30x35 cm | Painting on canvas | In the hell of waiting, disappointments dance. The days will not return. And there is no way to recover the dead.
زواج بت زينب من النيل
$1,000
Artist: Yasir Algrai | Size: 110x50cm | Painting on canvas
بدون دوه
$4,000
Artist: Yasir Algrai | Size: 159x120 cm | Painting on canvas | Aunt Hawa was a woman full of artistic passion and was one of the best palm makers in sudan. She learned it from her grandparents and supported her family from it. She loved sharing things made from palm trees with different ideas, but due to the lack of collective awareness of the local culture and support for the local product, hawa decided to give up her passion. She makes tea to earn a living in this war so that she can move from place to place in search of a safe place.
Saab AlDiyar/ Departing Home
$175
Artist: Yasir Algrai | Size: 16x36 in | Print | A young boy and his father depart to the local market where they sell sea -buckthorn, doum fruit, and animal skin to provide for their home. Atop the scene is a portrait of what's on their mind: the boy's mother, the man's wife & their reason to push through.
Untitled - YA
$300
Artist: Yasir Algrai | Size: 16x36 in | Print | The true, innate generosity of the Sudanese people that meets you in all its bright forms in all parts of Sudan, east and west, north and south
Scattered Steps
$250
Artist: Yasir Algrai | Size: 24x24 in | Print | A story of a man in the war who refused to leave his home and refused to escape from the murderous aggressor, and now he is lost. The man said, “Life is harsh without my children, without my loved ones. I walk and walk, there are no familiar features for me, and there is no friendly companion.”
Kambala 1
$100
Artist: Yasir Algrai | Size: 10x10 in | Print | The Kambala or crane dance is one of the customs and traditions of the Nuba Mountains region in South-Central Sudan. It is one of the most important folk dances that showcases the courage and valor of the tribe's people. It is also among the first groups of folk dances in Sudan, practiced by various tribes living a simple life based on minimal agriculture and livestock and sheep herding.
Kambala 2
$100
Artist: Yasir Algrai | Size: 10x10 in | Print | The Kambala or crane dance is one of the customs and traditions of the Nuba Mountains region in South-Central Sudan. It is one of the most important folk dances that showcases the courage and valor of the tribe's people. It is also among the first groups of folk dances in Sudan, practiced by various tribes living a simple life based on minimal agriculture and livestock and sheep herding.
Kambala 3
$100
Artist: Yasir Algrai | Size: 10x10 in | Print | The Kambala or crane dance is one of the customs and traditions of the Nuba Mountains region in South-Central Sudan. It is one of the most important folk dances that showcases the courage and valor of the tribe's people. It is also among the first groups of folk dances in Sudan, practiced by various tribes living a simple life based on minimal agriculture and livestock and sheep herding.
Untitled 1 - GH
$60
Artist: Gaffar Hadi | Size: 12x8 in | Painting on canvas
Untitled 2 - GH
$60
Artist: Gaffar Hadi | Size: 12x8 in | Painting on canvas
Untitled 3 - GH
$60
Artist: Gaffar Hadi | Size: 40x30 cm | Painting on canvas
Untitled 4 - GH
$60
Artist: Gaffar Hadi | Size: 40x30 cm | Painting on canvas
The Unchosen Ones (3)
$300
Artist: Almogera Abdelbagi | Description: Poignant Depiction of a Burial Scene on Canvas. Shipped from Nairobi, Kenya | Size: 16x20 inch
The Cardholder
$150
Artist: Peter & Black | Leather
The Cardholder
$150
Artist: Peter & Black | Leather
The Passport Cover
$200
Artist: Peter & Black | Leather
The Passport Cover
$200
Artist: Peter & Black | Leather
The Coaster
$100
Artist: Peter & Black | Leather
The Coaster
$100
Artist: Peter & Black | Leather
The Fold
$500
Artist: Peter & Black | Leather
The Fold
$500
Artist: Peter & Black | Leather
The Fold
$500
Artist: Peter & Black | Leather
The Mini Bag
$700
Artist: Peter & Black | Leather
The Mini Bag
$700
Artist: Peter & Black | Leather
The Tote
$1,500
Artist: Peter & Black | Leather
The Envelope
$900
Artist: Peter & Black | Leather
Amani Design
$30
by Amani Designs
Batwanes Beek
$65
Artist: Waad Hussein | Size: 16x20 in | Print
Sudanese Disco
$65
Artist: Waad Hussein | Size: 16x20 in | Print
Habibi Taal
$65
Artist: Waad Hussein | Size: 16x20 in | Print
October 2022 (Bahri) by Altayeb Morhal
$450
Artist: Altayeb Morhal | Description: Capturing a rare quiet moment of rest for this protestor | Print on Matte Backing | Size: 16.5x24.5 in
Amnuh
$800
Artist: Yasir Algrai | Description: Portrayal of a displaced woman, lost and uncertain of her journey. Shipped from Nairobi, Kenya | Canvas with wood frame | Size: 60x84 cm
On The Way Back 07
$900
Artist: Bakri Moaz | Description: Illustrates a woman's journey home, hoping it’s her final departure. Shipped from Nairobi, Kenya | Canvas with wood frame | Size: 24.5x38.5 in
B.W.C.S.N 03
$1,000
Artist: Waleed Mohamed |
Description: A stunning portrait of a nomadic Sudanese woman. Shipped from Nairobi, Kenya |
Canvas with wood frame |
Size: 13.5x13.5 in
Cinnamon Colored Girls
$1,300
Artist: Amani Azahari |
Description: Captures a young woman in quiet contemplation and rest, yet still unsettled for what may lie ahead.Shipped from Nairobi, Kenya |
Canvas with wood frame |
Size: 39.5x43 in
From the Memory
$1,400
Artist: Hani Khalil Jawdat |
Description: Enigmatic Piece: An Individual in Spiritual Serenity, Lost in Thought as Fish Encircle the Mind. Shipped from Nairobi, Kenya | Canvas with wood frame |
Size: 31.5x32 in
SUP SPACE
$2,000
Artist: Hozaifa Elsiddig |
Description: Depicts an individual trapped and frustrated encased in an intricate box. Shipped from Nairobi, Kenya. | Acrylic on paper |
Size: 75x120 cm
