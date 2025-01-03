MFS Exhibited: Roots & Realities Silent Auction

Heartfelt Masterpiece by Muhammad Mustafa Abu Al- Hassan – Capturing the Harrowing Displacement of Sudanese People
A3 Print on Matte Backing
Heartfelt Masterpiece by Muhammad Mustafa Abu Al- Hassan – Capturing the Harrowing Displacement of Sudanese People
The Unchosen Ones (3) by Almogera Abdelbagi
Almogera Abdelbagi's Poignant Depiction of a Burial Scene
Almogera Abdelbagi's Poignant Depiction of a Burial Scene
October 2022 (Bahri) by Altayeb Morhal
Altayeb Morhal captures a rare quiet moment of rest for this protester
Altayeb Morhal captures a rare quiet moment of rest for this protester
(Nubian Collection ) Northern Sudan 4 by Mohammed Wraag
A Mesmerizing Abstract painting is an amalgamation of many Sudanese cultures in one by Mohammed Wragg
A Mesmerizing Abstract painting is an amalgamation of many Sudanese cultures in one by Mohammed Wragg
Amnuh by Yasir Algrai
Yasir Algrai Portrays a Displaced Woman, Lost and Uncertain of Her Journey
Yasir Algrai Portrays a Displaced Woman, Lost and Uncertain of Her Journey
On The Way Back 07 by Bakri Moaz
Bakri Moaz Illustrates a Woman's Journey Home, Hoping It's Her Final Departure
Bakri Moaz Illustrates a Woman's Journey Home, Hoping It's Her Final Departure
B.W.C.S.N 03 by Waleed Mohammed
Waleed Mohamed Creates a Stunning Portrait of a nomadic Sudanese woman
Waleed Mohamed Creates a Stunning Portrait of a nomadic Sudanese woman
Cinnamon Colored Girls by Amani Azhari
Amani Azahari Captures a young woman in quiet contemplation and rest and yet still unsettled for what may lie ahead.
Amani Azahari Captures a young woman in quiet contemplation and rest and yet still unsettled for what may lie ahead.
From the memory by Hani Khalil Jawdat
Hani Khalil Jawdat's Enigmatic Piece: An Individual in Spiritual Serenity, Lost in Thought as Fish Encircle the Mind
Hani Khalil Jawdat's Enigmatic Piece: An Individual in Spiritual Serenity, Lost in Thought as Fish Encircle the Mind
SUP SPACE by Hozaifa Elsiddig
Hozaifa Elsiddig Depicts an Individual Trapped and Frustrated, Encased in an Intricate Box
Hozaifa Elsiddig Depicts an Individual Trapped and Frustrated, Encased in an Intricate Box
The Weekender - Duffle Bag by Peter and Back
Peter and Black has used handcrafted leather to create this unique piece of art you can wear daily.
Peter and Black has used handcrafted leather to create this unique piece of art you can wear daily.
