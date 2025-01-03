MFS Exhibited: Roots & Realities Silent Auction

Moving Forward Sudan

Poetry Broadsides Booklet item
Poetry Broadsides Booklet
$50

Starting bid

This unique booklet showcases the poetry of Dinan Alasad, Eljae, Nihal Mubarak, Wiaam Yasin, Shams Hamid, and Sara Bedri, who have created poems based on the artwork from the exhibition
Jacket by Abeer Ansari item
Jacket by Abeer Ansari
$75

Starting bid

Artisan-Crafted Patchwork Jacket – One-of-a-Kind Unisex Design
Untitled 2 by Muhammad Mustafa Abu Al-Hassan item
Untitled 2 by Muhammad Mustafa Abu Al-Hassan
$200

Starting bid

Heartfelt Masterpiece by Muhammad Mustafa Abu Al- Hassan – Capturing the Harrowing Displacement of Sudanese People A3 Print on Matte Backing
The Unchosen Ones (3) by Almogera Abdelbagi item
The Unchosen Ones (3) by Almogera Abdelbagi
$300

Starting bid

Almogera Abdelbagi's Poignant Depiction of a Burial Scene Shipped from Nairobi, Kenya –16X20 inch on Canvas
October 2022 (Bahri) by Altayeb Morhal item
October 2022 (Bahri) by Altayeb Morhal
$450

Starting bid

Altayeb Morhal captures a rare quiet moment of rest for this protester 16.5 x 24.5 in Print on Matte Backing
(Nubian Collection ) Northern Sudan 4 by Mohammed Wraag item
(Nubian Collection ) Northern Sudan 4 by Mohammed Wraag
$699

Starting bid

A Mesmerizing Abstract painting is an amalgamation of many Sudanese cultures in one by Mohammed Wragg Shipped from Nairobi, Kenya –Framed 100x56 cm
Amnuh by Yasir Algrai item
Amnuh by Yasir Algrai
$800

Starting bid

Yasir Algrai Portrays a Displaced Woman, Lost and Uncertain of Her Journey Shipped from Nairobi, Kenya, 60x84 cm on Canvas, Wood Frame
On The Way Back 07 by Bakri Moaz item
On The Way Back 07 by Bakri Moaz
$900

Starting bid

Bakri Moaz Illustrates a Woman's Journey Home, Hoping It's Her Final Departure Shipped from Nairobi, Kenya, 24.5x38.5" on Canvas, Wood frame
B.W.C.S.N 03 by Waleed Mohammed item
B.W.C.S.N 03 by Waleed Mohammed
$1,000

Starting bid

Waleed Mohamed Creates a Stunning Portrait of a nomadic Sudanese woman Shipped from Nairobi, Kenya, 13.5x13.5 in on Canvas, Wood frame
Cinnamon Colored Girls by Amani Azhari item
Cinnamon Colored Girls by Amani Azhari
$1,300

Starting bid

Amani Azahari Captures a young woman in quiet contemplation and rest and yet still unsettled for what may lie ahead. Shipped from Nairobi, Kenya, 39.5x43" in on Canvas, Wood framed
From the memory by Hani Khalil Jawdat item
From the memory by Hani Khalil Jawdat
$1,400

Starting bid

Hani Khalil Jawdat's Enigmatic Piece: An Individual in Spiritual Serenity, Lost in Thought as Fish Encircle the Mind Shipped from Nairobi, Kenya, 31.5x32" Canvas, Wood frame
SUP SPACE by Hozaifa Elsiddig item
SUP SPACE by Hozaifa Elsiddig
$2,000

Starting bid

Hozaifa Elsiddig Depicts an Individual Trapped and Frustrated, Encased in an Intricate Box Shipped from Nairobi, Kenya, 75 × 120 cm Acrylic on Paper Please note: During shipping, the piece sustained slight damage with a tear on the bottom left corner. However, this can be easily concealed through proper framing, preserving its overall beauty
The Weekender - Duffle Bag by Peter and Back item
The Weekender - Duffle Bag by Peter and Back
$2,250

Starting bid

Peter and Black has used handcrafted leather to create this unique piece of art you can wear daily. Shipped from Nairobi, Kenya

