MFW2025 (Modern Free Weekend 2025)

Includes a $30 refundable deposit. Tailgate spaces are for Thursday - Sunday. Check-in starts at 5pm on Thursday. Check-out is 7am - 8am on Sunday. You must check-out and ensure your space is clean in order to get your deposit refunded. The following terms will establish marketing privileges for all tailgaters:

1. Cost of 12x15 tailgating space for MF&AM Grand/Subordinate units or Modern Free members is $90 plus registration (no tent rental) and $30 REFUNDABLE CLEANING DEPOSIT.

2. Tailgating space shall not be used to sell, barter or trade any product or merchandise for profit. All for-profit ventures must sign Exhibitor’s Agreement for Sales only.

3. Tailgaters are responsible for keeping space clean and rid of trash and debris at all times to avoid forfeiture of cleaning deposit.

4. All tailgaters with a signed lease agreement shall have the right to occupy the premises during the 108TH Birthday Celebration no earlier than 5:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, Oct. 23rd.

5. All MF&AM members with a signed lease agreement and/or have not registered will not be allowed to tailgate on the premises. 6. The allocation of Lease space will be flexible and non-guaranteed. Every effort will be made to accommodate tailgaters.

7. Tailgaters who request cancellation five (5) working days prior to the event, in writing, will receive a fifty percent (50%) refund. Otherwise, all advance payments shall be deemed earned by Modern Free and shall not be refunded.

8. Modern Free, Inc. will not assume responsibility for hazardous weather conditions, lost, stolen, or damaged goods of the vendors.

9. Modern Free, Inc. will not assume responsibility for securing and storing personal property.

10. Modern Free, Inc. reserves the right to revoke any lease agreement before or during the 108th Birthday Celebration.

11. NO parking will be permitted in the tailgate area. Active Loading and Unloading of tailgating supplies ONLY.



