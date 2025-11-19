Hosted by

Mary Gloria Foundation

About this event

MG Foundation Holiday Silent Auction 2025

2 Night Getaway & Travel Gift Basket item
2 Night Getaway & Travel Gift Basket item
2 Night Getaway & Travel Gift Basket
$200

Starting bid

Valued at $750

Includes:

2 Night Getaway ($49 Registration Fee Waived)

1- Memory Foam Pillow

1- TSA approved Travel Bottle Set

Insignia™ - 65" Class F50 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV item
Insignia™ - 65" Class F50 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
$200

Starting bid

Valued at $450

Insignia™ - 65" Class F50 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Model: NS-65F501NA24


Southwestern Decorative Vase item
Southwestern Decorative Vase item
Southwestern Decorative Vase
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $660

6inches tall- Aztec Navajo-inspired resin vase with faux leather floral pattern and braided accent design, ideal for floral displays and home decor

4 Player Golf Certificate item
4 Player Golf Certificate
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $260

18 holes of Golf for 4 Players w/ Cart included at Augusta Ranch Golf Club

Michael Kors Crossbody Purse item
Michael Kors Crossbody Purse
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $258

Michael Kors Crossbody Purse

Kitchen Essentials Gift Basket item
Kitchen Essentials Gift Basket item
Kitchen Essentials Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $120

Includes

1- Oval Pot

1- KitchenAid Fine Grater

1- Tupperware Wire Whisk

1- GoodCook Winged Corkscrew

1- Peeler


Women’s Beauty Gift Basket item
Women’s Beauty Gift Basket item
Women’s Beauty Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $100

1- Oral-B Pro 100 power toothbrush

1- Nudestix Magnetic Luminous Eye Color- Immortal

1- bareMinerals Concealer

1- Sequined 8 inch Tablet Case

1- Set of patches

1- A light blue satin scrunchie

Cowboy Boot Lamp item
Cowboy Boot Lamp
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $82

Western Cowboy Boot Lamp

Home Gift Basket item
Home Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Gift Basket valued at $75

1- Blanket

1- Oral B Electric Toothbrush

1- Helix Paperback Book Safe

1- Cooling Towel

Holiday Kitchen Gift Basket item
Holiday Kitchen Gift Basket item
Holiday Kitchen Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $75

Includes

1- Glass serving dish

2- Swing Top Bottles

Christmas Gift Basket item
Christmas Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $60

Includes

1- Christmas Wreath Lazy Susan

2- Le Suz Unbreakable Wine Glasses

Western Boot Planter item
Western Boot Planter
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $50

De Leon Western Boot Planter

Faith Hope Vintage Distressed White Cross item
Faith Hope Vintage Distressed White Cross
$15

Starting bid

Valued at $36

Overall Dimensions

11.75'' H X 8'' W

Overall Product Weight 1.8 lbs

Cowboy Boots Salt & Pepper Holder item
Cowboy Boots Salt & Pepper Holder
$15

Starting bid

Valued at $30

Cowboy Boot Salt & Pepper Holder

Horse Toilet Paper Holder item
Horse Toilet Paper Holder
$15

Starting bid

Valued at $30

De Leon Cowboy Horse Toilet Paper Holder

Texas Flag Boot Vase Toothpick Pen Holder item
Texas Flag Boot Vase Toothpick Pen Holder
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $20

4 inch Texas Flag Boot Vase Toothpick Pen Holder

Black Dryer Sheets Tin item
Black Dryer Sheets Tin
$5

Starting bid

Valued at $15

Tin with Dryer Sheets

White Dryer Sheets Tin item
White Dryer Sheets Tin
$5

Starting bid

Valued at $15

Tin with Dryer Sheets

Saddle Pump Bottle item
Saddle Pump Bottle
$5

Starting bid

Valued at $10

Cowboy Themed Saddle Soap Bottle

Self Care Basket 1 item
Self Care Basket 1
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $150

Includes:

1- White Ski Lodge Pillow

1- The Face Shop Mung Bean Cleanser

1- The Face Shop Mung Bean Face Mask

1- The Face Shop YEHWADAM Revitalizing Serum

1- Nudestix Magnetic Luminous Eye Color- Immortal

1- bareMinerals Concealer

Self Care Basket 2 item
Self Care Basket 2
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $100

Includes:

1- Black Cabin Rules Pillow

1- The Face Shop Mung Bean Cleanser

1- The Face Shop Mung Bean Face Mask

1- Nudestix Magnetic Luminous Eye Color- Immortal

1- Dice Wine Charms

Copper Defrosting Tray item
Copper Defrosting Tray
$5

Starting bid

Valued $25


Tee Time Schedule item
Tee Time Schedule
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $50

Includes

1- Set of 3 DDX Golf Balls

1- Pretty in Pink Notecards

1- Whiteboard Schedule

Bebe Black/Pink Leopard Sunglasses item
Bebe Black/Pink Leopard Sunglasses item
Bebe Black/Pink Leopard Sunglasses
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $100

Black/Pink Leopard Sunglasses

Donna Karan New York Sunglasses item
Donna Karan New York Sunglasses
$35

Starting bid

Valued at $150

Black Donna Kara New York Sunglasses

Arizona Sports Fanatic item
Arizona Sports Fanatic
$30

Starting bid

Valued at $115

1- Arizona Diamondbacks Hat

1- Arizona Cardinals Hat

Harley-Davidson Watch by Bulova item
Harley-Davidson Watch by Bulova
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $255

Harley-Davidson by Bulova stainless steel men's watch in its original box

Black Baggallini Bag item
Black Baggallini Bag item
Black Baggallini Bag
$35

Starting bid

Valued at $120

Black Baggallini Bag- Easy to Clean Bag with Blue Interior

Men’s Essentials Basket 1 item
Men’s Essentials Basket 1
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $110

Includes

1- Men’s size 10 Joybees Crocs

1- Oral B Electric Toothbrush

1- Bar Turntable

1- Clean & Clear Microfiber Cloth

Men’s Car Essentials Basket item
Men’s Car Essentials Basket
$35

Starting bid

Valued at $150

Includes

1- Black Journeyman Bag Co Duffle Bag

1- Simoniz SureShine Microfiber Polish Cloth

1- Quake State Car Wipes

Women’s Purse with Essentials item
Women’s Purse with Essentials item
Women’s Purse with Essentials
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $375

Includes

1- Jones New York Harper Four Poster Satchel

1- The Face Shop Mung Bean Face Mask

1- The Face Shop YEHWADAM Revitalizing Serum

1- NAKED WILD WEST EYESHADOW PALETTE

1- IT Cosmetics Hello Light Creme Anti-Aging Radiance Luminizer

1- Lip Palette

1- All Hours Foundation

1- bareMinerals Concealer

Winter Self Care Basket item
Winter Self Care Basket
$30

Starting bid

Valued at $130

1- Scarf

1- C.C. Beanie

1- Forever Diamonds Shower Gel

1- IT Cosmetics Hello Light Creme Anti-Aging Radiance Luminizer

1- The Face Shop Mung Bean Face Mask

1- Soft Matte longwear liquid foundation shade 05

Men’s Brown Leather Money Clip & Pen item
Men’s Brown Leather Money Clip & Pen item
Men’s Brown Leather Money Clip & Pen
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $250

Includes

1- Brown & Gold Leather Money Clip

1- Black & Gold Parker 95 Fountain Pen


Men’s Grey Leather Money Clip & Pen item
Men’s Grey Leather Money Clip & Pen item
Men’s Grey Leather Money Clip & Pen
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $250

Includes

1- Grey & Silver Leather Money Clip

1- Grey & Silver Parker 95 Fountain Pen

Hair & Makeup Brush Basket item
Hair & Makeup Brush Basket
$15

Starting bid

Valued at $50

Includes

1- Heatless Curls Set

1- Makeup Brush Set

Tupperware & Wine Glasses Basket item
Tupperware & Wine Glasses Basket
$35

Starting bid

Valued at $200

1- 14 Piece Tupperware Set

1- Set of 2 Wine Glasses

NutriBullet item
NutriBullet item
NutriBullet
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $100

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!