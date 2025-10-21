MGA Season-Closing Dinner @ Hackers Bar & Grille

1532 Laskin Rd

Virginia Beach, VA 23451, USA

General Admission
$25
  • Unlimited Activities: Complimentary access to all amenities, including the high-tech indoor golf simulators, virtual horseshoes, cornhole, pool, and the cigar lounge.
  • The Food: A premium dinner spread: Prime Rib Station, Jerk Chicken and Pineapple, Spring Rolls, Zucchini Parmesan Bites, Caprese Skewers, and Garden Salad.
  • The Drinks: 3 drink tickets per member.

