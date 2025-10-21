BROAD BAY MENS GOLF ASSOCIATION
MGA Season-Closing Dinner @ Hackers Bar & Grille
1532 Laskin Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23451, USA
General Admission
$25
Unlimited Activities:
Complimentary access to all amenities, including the
high-tech indoor golf simulators
, virtual horseshoes, cornhole, pool, and the cigar lounge.
The Food:
A premium dinner spread:
Prime Rib Station,
Jerk Chicken and Pineapple, Spring Rolls, Zucchini Parmesan Bites, Caprese Skewers, and Garden Salad.
The Drinks:
3 drink tickets
per member.
