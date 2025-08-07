MGMS Spirit Wear Pre Sale 2025/26

The Gildan 5000 T-Shirt is a timeless favorite for everyday wear. Made from 100% preshrunk cotton, it offers a classic fit, seamless double-needle collar, and sturdy construction. Great for casual outfits, printing, or promotional use.
The Gildan 18600 Zip-Up Hoodie is a versatile wardrobe staple. Crafted from a soft, midweight fabric, it features a full front zipper, split kangaroo pockets, and an adjustable hood. Perfect for layering, this hoodie combines comfort, convenience, and classic style. Made 50% US Cotton / 50% Polyester
Stay warm and stylish with the classic Gildan 18500 Pullover Hoodie. Made from a soft cotton-poly blend, it offers a cozy fleece interior, a spacious front pouch pocket, and an adjustable drawstring hood. Perfect for everyday wear or layering.
Comfort meets durability in the Gildan 18400 Sweatpants. Made from a soft cotton-poly blend, its relaxed fit, elastic waistband with drawcord, and open bottom, these sweatpants provide ultimate warmth and ease of movement. Ideal for lounging, workouts, or casual outings.
