Mental Health America Of Dubuque County

Offered by

Mental Health America Of Dubuque County

About the memberships

MHA Of Dubuque County Memberships 2025

Annual Individual Membership
$20

Valid for one year

Support mental health advocacy and education as an individual member. Your membership helps expand access to resources and strengthens our community’s voice for mental wellness.
Annual Family Membership
$35

Valid for one year

Empower your whole family to support mental health together. A family membership allows multiple household members to stay connected, involved, and informed, while advancing mental wellness for all.
Annual Organization Membership
$60

Valid for one year

Join as an organization and show your commitment to mental health in our community. Organizational members receive recognition and opportunities to collaborate on events and initiatives that make a lasting impact.
Annual Consumer Membership
$5

Valid for one year

Available to individuals with lived experience of mental health challenges. Consumer memberships offer a meaningful way to stay engaged, advocate for change, and ensure that the voices of those with lived experience are at the forefront of our mission.
Add a donation for Mental Health America Of Dubuque County

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!