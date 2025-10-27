Sales closed

MHCC Awards Gala Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2514 Arena Trl, Midland, TX 79701, USA

Juicy Bag Set item
Juicy Bag Set
$300

Starting bid

Get ready to travel in style with this vibrant and versatile Juicy Bag Gift Set! This collection includes everything you need for everyday chic and weekend getaways:

  • Full-size Juicy backpack — perfect for work, travel, or gym days.
  • Triangular frame pouch — ideal for cosmetics or on-the-go essentials.
  • Trendy crossbody bag — keeps your look fashionable and hands-free.
  • 8-piece printed silicone snacking container set — reusable, fun, and eco-friendly.
  • Puffed-up weekender bag — spacious, stylish, and ready for your next adventure.

A perfect combination of fashion, function, and flair — treat yourself or surprise someone special with this must-have Juicy set!

Heritage Bundle item
Heritage Bundle
$250

Starting bid

Celebrate the rich flavors of tequila and the beauty of artisanal craftsmanship with this thoughtfully curated Tequila & Culture Gift Set.

This unique collection includes:

  • Two traditional Ollas de Barro — handcrafted clay pots perfect for making Cantaros or display as decor.
  • Authentic Ceramic Tequilazo — a bold and colorful decorative statement for any space.
  • Tequila de la Gente bottle with a customized set of glass cups — An award winning tequila made to enjoy in style.
  • Necklace from NkadiFashion — a chic, handcrafted accessory that adds flair to any outfit.
  • Book: Killing Compassion by Nona Jones — a thought-provoking read that inspires growth and reflection.

A perfect blend of culture, craftsmanship, and taste, this set offers a one-of-a-kind experience for tequila lovers and collectors alike.

Gourmia Smokeless Indoor Grill & Air Fryer item
Gourmia Smokeless Indoor Grill & Air Fryer
$150

Starting bid

Grill, crisp, and cook your favorite meals all year long — no smoke, no mess! The Gourmia Smokeless Indoor Grill & Air Fryer brings outdoor flavor right to your kitchen countertop.

Enjoy perfectly seared steaks, tender vegetables, and crispy fries with this all-in-one appliance featuring:

  • Smokeless technology for clean, odor-free indoor cooking
  • Powerful air frying system that delivers a golden, crispy finish with little to no oil
  • Easy digital controls and pre-set cooking functions for convenience
  • Non-stick grill grate and dishwasher-safe parts for effortless cleanup

Whether you’re cooking for one or entertaining guests, this versatile kitchen essential makes healthy, delicious meals simple and satisfying!

Día de los Muertos Stanley & Patrón Set item
Día de los Muertos Stanley & Patrón Set
$200

Starting bid

Celebrate life, tradition, and good taste with this vibrant Día de los Muertos–themed gift set — a perfect blend of style and spirit!

This one-of-a-kind package includes:

  • Limited-edition Stanley cup set beautifully decorated in Día de los Muertos designs — durable, stylish, and perfect for any occasion.
  • A bottle of Patrón Tequila, known for its smooth, premium flavor and handcrafted excellence.
  • Matching Patrón cups to elevate your next toast in true festive fashion.

Whether you’re gifting it, displaying it, or enjoying it with friends, this set is a stunning tribute to culture, craftsmanship, and celebration!

Cozy Luxe Gift Basket item
Cozy Luxe Gift Basket item
Cozy Luxe Gift Basket
$250

Starting bid

Unwind in style with this thoughtfully curated Cozy Luxe Gift Basket, perfect for a relaxing evening or a self-care weekend at home.

This indulgent set includes:

  • A Kendra Scott Elisa Enamel Frame Paperclip Necklace — timeless, elegant, and effortlessly chic.
  • A bottle of wine to sip and savor.
  • A soft, cozy blanket for ultimate comfort.
  • A variety of delicious snacks to satisfy your cravings.
  • A selection of captivating fiction books to get lost in.
  • Guess Wireless Headphones for crisp, immersive sound during your downtime.

The perfect mix of comfort, elegance, and entertainment — treat yourself or someone special to a little luxury and relaxation!

Dillard's Luxury Collection item
Dillard's Luxury Collection
$300

Starting bid

Immerse yourself in the art of scent with this exclusive fragrance collection from Dillard’s, designed for those with a refined taste and an eye for elegance.

This exquisite set features:

  • Jimmy Choo Fever Lotion & Jimmy Choo Fever Eau de Parfum — iconic, sultry, and sophisticated.
  • Daisy by Marc Jacobs — fresh, whimsical, and effortlessly chic.
  • A curated selection from Valentino, Jo Malone, Gucci, Miu Miu, and La Mer — each a statement of luxury and craftsmanship.

Perfect for layering, discovering signature scents, or gifting to someone with an impeccable sense of style, this collection transforms every day into a sensory celebration of elegance and refinement.

Texas Spirits Gift Basket item
Texas Spirits Gift Basket
$175

Starting bid

Experience the bold flavors and rich traditions of Texas with this Texas Spirits Gift Basket, perfect for the connoisseur or anyone looking to celebrate the Lone Star State in style.

This spirited collection includes:

  • Enchanted Rock Texas Vodka — smooth, crisp, and crafted in the heart of Texas.
  • Rebecca Creek Texas Whiskey — rich, full-bodied, and distinctively Texan.
  • Texas Ranger 1823 Whiskey — a nod to Texas heritage with every sip.
  • Mini bottles of vodka and whiskey — ideal for sampling or sharing.
  • Shot glasses — for raising a toast to good times.
  • Decorative cowboy boot — a charming keepsake that embodies Texas spirit.

Perfect for entertaining, gifting, or adding a touch of Texan flair to any celebration, this basket is a true taste of the Lone Star State.

Longhorn Spirits Gift Basket item
Longhorn Spirits Gift Basket
$175

Starting bid

Toast to Texas with this spirited Longhorn Spirits Celebration Gift Basket, perfect for lovers of fine spirits and Lone Star State charm.

This unique collection includes:

  • Enchanted Rock Texas Vodka — smooth, crisp, and crafted in the heart of Texas.
  • Rebecca Creek Texas Whiskey — rich, full-bodied, and distinctly Texan.
  • Texas Ranger 1823 Whiskey — a nod to Texas heritage in every sip.
  • Mini bottles of vodka and whiskey — perfect for sampling or sharing.
  • Shot glasses — ideal for toasting with friends.
  • Decorative Longhorn — a striking piece that embodies Texas pride.

A perfect gift for entertaining, celebrating, or adding a touch of Texan flair to any occasion, this basket captures the essence of the Lone Star State.

Music City Getaway item
Music City Getaway item
Music City Getaway
$1,000

Starting bid

Nashville, Tennessee


Experience the vibrant energy of Nashville with this unforgettable 3-night getaway for 6 guests. Known as Music City, Nashville offers an unbeatable mix of live entertainment, Southern hospitality, and rich cultural heritage. Explore the city’s lively neighborhoods filled with world-class dining, rooftop bars, and legendary honky-tonks, where music flows late into the night. Wander through historic streets lined with murals, boutique shops, and local cafes, or discover the city’s deep musical roots at its many museums and attractions. Whether you’re soaking up the sounds of country, rock, or blues, Nashville promises an authentic taste of Tennessee charm and a trip you’ll never forget.


The Accommodation

After a full day of exploring Nashville, return to this comfortable and stylish 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home. Accommodating up to 6 guests, this modern townhome features a fully equipped kitchen, spacious living area, and all the amenities you need for a relaxing stay. With its central location and contemporary design, it’s the perfect home base for your 3-night Nashville getaway.


Includes

  • 3-night stay in a 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom accommodation
  • Accommodates 6 guests
  • Concierge and booking provided by Raise Away


Notes

  • Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
  • At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
  • Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
  • $299 cleaning fee is due at the time of booking
  • Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities
  • Images are representative as we have access to multiple accommodations
  • Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, New Years week, 4th of July, Country Music Association Festival week, and Country Music Association Awards week
  • Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Gems of Mexico item
Gems of Mexico item
Gems of Mexico
$700

Starting bid

The Mayan Palace, Mexico

Escape to The Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico for a memorable 7-night getaway for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old) along Mexico’s stunning Caribbean coast. Surrounded by lush jungle and pristine white-sand beaches, this expansive resort offers a wonderful mix of relaxation and fun. Enjoy access to multiple pools, diverse dining options, a full-service spa, and nearby golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus—all set in a beautiful tropical setting (activities not included).

Stroll along scenic jungle trails, relax with a cocktail by the beach, or explore the Jungala Aqua Experience, a water park featuring lazy rivers and private cabanas. In the evening, immerse yourself in the spectacular Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, the only resident Cirque show in Latin America, located just steps from the resort. With its vibrant atmosphere and exceptional amenities, The Mayan Palace offers an unforgettable coastal escape.

The Accommodation


Experience the comfort and elegance of the Studio Master Suite at the Mayan Palace, designed to be your peaceful retreat amid tropical surroundings. This thoughtfully appointed suite offers a spacious layout with modern touches and a private balcony where you can soak in serene views. Staying at The Mayan Palace grants you access to an array of exclusive amenities—from sparkling pools and gourmet dining to wellness facilities and family-friendly activities—ensuring a memorable and effortless vacation.


Includes

  • 7-nights at Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico
  • The Studio Master Room - 1 studio bedroom and 1 bathroom 
  • Accommodates up to 4 people (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old)


Notes

  • Primary traveler must be 25 years or older to take this trip
  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 months from the purchase date to travel
  • Maximum occupancy of two adults and two children under 12 years old
  • Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, New Years week; rest are subject to availability
  • Resort fee is payable upon redemption. Hotel taxes are required at check-out
  • Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period
  • Group bookings are extremely limited and not guaranteed
  • This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold
Night Out Ready Gift Set item
Night Out Ready Gift Set
$100

Starting bid

Everything you need to look fabulous, sip in style, and turn heads — all in one chic set!

This curated collection includes:

  • Juicy Couture Watch — a trendy statement piece to elevate any outfit.
  • Tequila de la Gente bottle with matching glass cups — enjoy premium tequila before or during your night out.
  • Shaker set for mixed drinks — craft the perfect cocktails to kick off your evening.
  • Elle Hair Styler Multi-Functional Tools — effortless, versatile styling to make your hair party-ready.

From pre-party cocktails to flawless style, this set has everything you need to get ready, feel confident, and make your night unforgettable.

West Texas Pride & Heritage Gift Set item
West Texas Pride & Heritage Gift Set
$200

Starting bid

Celebrate the spirit, charm, and humor of Texas with this West Texas Pride & Heritage Gift Set, a perfect addition to any home or office.

This curated collection includes:

  • Decorative Pump Jack — a nod to Texas’s iconic oil heritage.
  • Texas-shaped décor piece with the phrase “We Don’t Dial 911” — a fun, bold statement piece.
  • Salt and pepper shaker set in a miniature pump jack design featuring the US flag.
  • Buffalo figurine — representing strength and the Texas frontier.
  • Mini bottle of Crown Royal — a small touch of indulgence.

A unique mix of Texas pride, humor, and collectible charm, this gift set is perfect for gifting or adding character to any space.

Turquoise Country Set item
Turquoise Country Set
$300

Starting bid

Add a touch of country charm and elegance with this stunning Turquoise Country Set, perfect for any outfit or occasion.

This set includes:

  • Turquoise Earrings from Eagle's Shadow Trading Post Inc — stylish, country-inspired, and perfect for everyday wear or special events.
  • Turquoise Cross Necklace — a beautiful statement piece that blends faith and fashion effortlessly.

A timeless combination of style, grace, and country flair, this set makes a thoughtful gift or a standout addition to your own jewelry collection.

West Texas Teeth Glow-Up Gift Voucher item
West Texas Teeth Glow-Up Gift Voucher
$150

Starting bid

Brighten your smile and boost your confidence with a complimentary 45-minute teeth whitening session from West Texas Teeth Glow-Up.

Whether for a special occasion or just because, this session is the perfect way to refresh your smile, feel radiant, and shine with confidence.

A simple, effective, and professional treatment — your smile deserves a little glow!

Native American Portrait item
Native American Portrait
$200

Starting bid

Celebrate artistry and heritage with this striking Native American portrait painted on authentic animal hide.

This unique piece features:

  • Handcrafted detail — showcasing the skill and precision of the artist.
  • Authentic animal hide canvas — adding texture, depth, and cultural significance.
  • Vivid, expressive imagery — honoring Native American traditions and stories.

A truly one-of-a-kind artwork, perfect for collectors or anyone looking to add a meaningful, cultural statement piece to their home or office.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!