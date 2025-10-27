MHCC Awards Gala Silent Auction

Starting bid
Get ready to travel in style with this vibrant and versatile Juicy Bag Gift Set! This collection includes everything you need for everyday chic and weekend getaways:
A perfect combination of fashion, function, and flair — treat yourself or surprise someone special with this must-have Juicy set!
Starting bid
Celebrate the rich flavors of tequila and the beauty of artisanal craftsmanship with this thoughtfully curated Tequila & Culture Gift Set.
This unique collection includes:
A perfect blend of culture, craftsmanship, and taste, this set offers a one-of-a-kind experience for tequila lovers and collectors alike.
Starting bid
Grill, crisp, and cook your favorite meals all year long — no smoke, no mess! The Gourmia Smokeless Indoor Grill & Air Fryer brings outdoor flavor right to your kitchen countertop.
Enjoy perfectly seared steaks, tender vegetables, and crispy fries with this all-in-one appliance featuring:
Whether you’re cooking for one or entertaining guests, this versatile kitchen essential makes healthy, delicious meals simple and satisfying!
Starting bid
Celebrate life, tradition, and good taste with this vibrant Día de los Muertos–themed gift set — a perfect blend of style and spirit!
This one-of-a-kind package includes:
Whether you’re gifting it, displaying it, or enjoying it with friends, this set is a stunning tribute to culture, craftsmanship, and celebration!
Starting bid
Unwind in style with this thoughtfully curated Cozy Luxe Gift Basket, perfect for a relaxing evening or a self-care weekend at home.
This indulgent set includes:
The perfect mix of comfort, elegance, and entertainment — treat yourself or someone special to a little luxury and relaxation!
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in the art of scent with this exclusive fragrance collection from Dillard’s, designed for those with a refined taste and an eye for elegance.
This exquisite set features:
Perfect for layering, discovering signature scents, or gifting to someone with an impeccable sense of style, this collection transforms every day into a sensory celebration of elegance and refinement.
Starting bid
Experience the bold flavors and rich traditions of Texas with this Texas Spirits Gift Basket, perfect for the connoisseur or anyone looking to celebrate the Lone Star State in style.
This spirited collection includes:
Perfect for entertaining, gifting, or adding a touch of Texan flair to any celebration, this basket is a true taste of the Lone Star State.
Starting bid
Toast to Texas with this spirited Longhorn Spirits Celebration Gift Basket, perfect for lovers of fine spirits and Lone Star State charm.
This unique collection includes:
A perfect gift for entertaining, celebrating, or adding a touch of Texan flair to any occasion, this basket captures the essence of the Lone Star State.
Starting bid
Nashville, Tennessee
Experience the vibrant energy of Nashville with this unforgettable 3-night getaway for 6 guests. Known as Music City, Nashville offers an unbeatable mix of live entertainment, Southern hospitality, and rich cultural heritage. Explore the city’s lively neighborhoods filled with world-class dining, rooftop bars, and legendary honky-tonks, where music flows late into the night. Wander through historic streets lined with murals, boutique shops, and local cafes, or discover the city’s deep musical roots at its many museums and attractions. Whether you’re soaking up the sounds of country, rock, or blues, Nashville promises an authentic taste of Tennessee charm and a trip you’ll never forget.
The Accommodation
After a full day of exploring Nashville, return to this comfortable and stylish 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home. Accommodating up to 6 guests, this modern townhome features a fully equipped kitchen, spacious living area, and all the amenities you need for a relaxing stay. With its central location and contemporary design, it’s the perfect home base for your 3-night Nashville getaway.
Includes
Notes
Starting bid
The Mayan Palace, Mexico
Escape to The Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico for a memorable 7-night getaway for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old) along Mexico’s stunning Caribbean coast. Surrounded by lush jungle and pristine white-sand beaches, this expansive resort offers a wonderful mix of relaxation and fun. Enjoy access to multiple pools, diverse dining options, a full-service spa, and nearby golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus—all set in a beautiful tropical setting (activities not included).
Stroll along scenic jungle trails, relax with a cocktail by the beach, or explore the Jungala Aqua Experience, a water park featuring lazy rivers and private cabanas. In the evening, immerse yourself in the spectacular Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, the only resident Cirque show in Latin America, located just steps from the resort. With its vibrant atmosphere and exceptional amenities, The Mayan Palace offers an unforgettable coastal escape.
The Accommodation
Experience the comfort and elegance of the Studio Master Suite at the Mayan Palace, designed to be your peaceful retreat amid tropical surroundings. This thoughtfully appointed suite offers a spacious layout with modern touches and a private balcony where you can soak in serene views. Staying at The Mayan Palace grants you access to an array of exclusive amenities—from sparkling pools and gourmet dining to wellness facilities and family-friendly activities—ensuring a memorable and effortless vacation.
Includes
Notes
Starting bid
Everything you need to look fabulous, sip in style, and turn heads — all in one chic set!
This curated collection includes:
From pre-party cocktails to flawless style, this set has everything you need to get ready, feel confident, and make your night unforgettable.
Starting bid
Celebrate the spirit, charm, and humor of Texas with this West Texas Pride & Heritage Gift Set, a perfect addition to any home or office.
This curated collection includes:
A unique mix of Texas pride, humor, and collectible charm, this gift set is perfect for gifting or adding character to any space.
Starting bid
Add a touch of country charm and elegance with this stunning Turquoise Country Set, perfect for any outfit or occasion.
This set includes:
A timeless combination of style, grace, and country flair, this set makes a thoughtful gift or a standout addition to your own jewelry collection.
Starting bid
Brighten your smile and boost your confidence with a complimentary 45-minute teeth whitening session from West Texas Teeth Glow-Up.
Whether for a special occasion or just because, this session is the perfect way to refresh your smile, feel radiant, and shine with confidence.
A simple, effective, and professional treatment — your smile deserves a little glow!
Starting bid
Celebrate artistry and heritage with this striking Native American portrait painted on authentic animal hide.
This unique piece features:
A truly one-of-a-kind artwork, perfect for collectors or anyone looking to add a meaningful, cultural statement piece to their home or office.
