MHRA 2026 DONOR/SPONSOR CONTRIBUTOR FORM (CARS FOR CAUSES CAR SHOW)

Social media banner/Social media exposure. DJ announcements and **FREE vendor booth 10x10 - (ADD SPONSOR TROPHY IF DESIRED AT $25 EACH - MAKE SELECTION)
Social media banner/Social media exposure/Website - 1 sponsor award to give away (VALUED AT $25) - DJ announces BUSINESS name periodically during show. **FREE vendor booth 10x10 VALUED AT $25
Social media banner/Social media exposure /Website/4 sponsor awards to give away (VALUED AT $100) - Allowed to hang your own banner at show. DJ Announces BUSINESS name periodically during show. Sponsor of Hospitality tent (YOUR PROVIDED BANNER DISPLAYED) - Allowed to distribute merch/ swag to attendees. - **FREE vendor booth 10x20 (VALUED AT $40)
Social media banner/ Social media exposure /Website/4 sponsor awards to give away (VALUED AT $100)/allowed to hang their own banner at show tent. DJ announces
BUSINESS name periodically during show. Allowed to distribute merch/ swag to attendees. - **FREE
vendor booth 10x20 to market services. (Valued at $40)
30x60’ Tent, Social media banner/ Social media exposure /Website/4 sponsor awards to give away (VALUED AT $100)/allowed to hang their own banner at show. DJ announces BUSINESS name periodically during show. Title sponsor of the Hospitality tent. Allowed to distribute merch/ swag to attendees. - **FREE vendor booth 10x20 to market services. (VALUED AT $40)
DISPLAY YOUR BANNER AT THE 30x60’ Hospitality Tent, Prime placement on Social media banner/ Social media exposure /Website/6 sponsor awards to give away (valued at $150) - DJ announces Business name periodically during show. Allowed to distribute merch/ swag to attendees. - **FREE vendor booth 10x20 to market services (valued at $40)
TROPHY/PLAQUE - "SPONSOR'S CHOICE" WITH BUSINESS NAME LISTED - YOU SELECT VEHICLE(S) OF YOUR CHOOSING AND GIVE IT TO THE OWNER DURING THE COURSE OF THE SHOW!!!
Contribution/HotRod Hangout (Cruise ins)
