MHS Alumni Business Sponsorship

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: August 2
Business Directory Listing-
Business name, logo, contact info, 50-word description, and website/social link listed alphabetically in the online alumni directory.
Renews yearly on: August 2
Business Directory Listing-
All Red & Black benefits, plus top-of-category placement and 1 social media spotlight post per year.
Renews yearly on: August 2
Business Directory Listing-
All Dawg Pack benefits, plus homepage feature on alumni site, quarterly spotlights, logo displayed at alumni events, and verbal thank-you at 1 event.
Renews yearly on: August 2
Business Directory Listing-
All Big Dawg benefits, plus premium homepage feature, blog/email spotlight, table for 8 at Black & Red Social, and an annual sponsor gift.
Renews yearly on: August 2
Combo Packages
Includes:
You save $100!
Includes recognition at one home football game.
Renews yearly on: August 2
Combo Packages
Includes:
You save $150!
Featured every week during the football season and at key alumni events.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!