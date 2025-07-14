Marysville Alumni Association

Offered by

Marysville Alumni Association

About the memberships

MHS Alumni Business Sponsorship

Red & Black Listing
$50

Renews yearly on: August 2

Business Directory Listing-

Business name, logo, contact info, 50-word description, and website/social link listed alphabetically in the online alumni directory.

Dawg Pack Listing
$100

Renews yearly on: August 2

Business Directory Listing-

All Red & Black benefits, plus top-of-category placement and 1 social media spotlight post per year.

Big Dawg Listing
$250

Renews yearly on: August 2

Business Directory Listing-

All Dawg Pack benefits, plus homepage feature on alumni site, quarterly spotlights, logo displayed at alumni events, and verbal thank-you at 1 event.

Legacy Listing
$500

Renews yearly on: August 2

Business Directory Listing-

All Big Dawg benefits, plus premium homepage feature, blog/email spotlight, table for 8 at Black & Red Social, and an annual sponsor gift.

Dawg Pack Combo
$400

Renews yearly on: August 2

Combo Packages

Includes:

  • Big Dawg Business Directory Listing ($250 value)
  • 1 Pat Landoll Cannon Sponsorship ($250 value)


You save $100!

Includes recognition at one home football game.



Top Dawg Combo
$950

Renews yearly on: August 2

Combo Packages

Includes:

  • Legacy Business Directory Listing ($500 value)
  • Homer Hanson Season Cannon Sponsorship ($600 value)


You save $150!

Featured every week during the football season and at key alumni events.

Add a donation for Marysville Alumni Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!