MHS Class of 2027 - Senior Swag

Bundle and save!

The Senior Swag Bundle includes:

-(1) Senior Farewell ticket

-(1) Graduation Yard Sign

-(1) Painted Horseshoe





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Senior Farewell ticket

Date and Time :

Saturday, May 8, 11:00PM -

Sunday, May 9, 5:00AM





Location :

Main Event

17027 N. Outer 40 Road

Chesterfield, MO 63005





Ticket includes :

-Admission to lock-in celebration

-Unlimited event activities (casino tables, bowling, gravity ropes, laser tag, billiards, arcade games, and more)

-Food (pizza, salad, fruit, chips, yogurt, soft pretzels, churros, hot breakfast, and more)

-Drinks (soft drinks, tea, coffee, and water)

-A spin of the cash wheel

-Raffle prize or consolation prize

-Senior gift at the end of the event





Details :

-Photo ID is required for student entry and to claim prizes and the end of the event.

-Doors will be locked at 12 midnight and no students will be allowed to enter the event after that time.

-Phone calls will be made to the parents of ticket holders who have not arrived by 12:00 AM.

-Students are not permitted to leave the building to go to their cars and return. Once admitted, students are expected to remain at the event until it ends, with the exception of those taking AP exams on Monday that would like to leave early.

-Dismissal will take place in stages, starting at 4:30AM and concluding by 5:00AM.

-Students cannot bring in any outside food or beverages.

-Students should leave purses, bags, and other personal belongings at home.

-Students will need to be prepared to bring home their senior gift and any prize they may win.

-Students are expected to exercise good judgment before, during, and after the event, as the Chesterfield Police Department is aware of our celebration.





Other:

-Tickets are non-refundable, as the funds will be used to cover event expenses.

-All required information must be completed in order for students to attend the event. Parents may be contacted to confirm information.

-Event scholarships are available - please email [email protected].









*Ticket price will increase to $95 after winter break.





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Graduation Yard Sign

Show your pride and honor your Class of 2027 graduate with a Graduation Yard Sign! Whether you're hosting a party or just want the neighborhood to know how proud you are, this vibrant and weather-resistant sign is the perfect way to spotlight your grad’s big achievement.

-Yard sign pick up will be in Spring of 2027 and you will be notified via email.





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﻿Painted Horseshoe

Leave your graduate's mark at Marquette for years to come! A horseshoe with your student's name will be painted on the wall in the small gym. All painting will be finished prior to the end of the 2026-2027 school year.