MHS GREEN MACHINE FOOTBALL BOOSTERS

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MHS GREEN MACHINE FOOTBALL BOOSTERS

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MHS GREEN MACHINE FOOTBALL BOOSTERS

2026 ATHLETE UNIFORM PACK item
2026 ATHLETE UNIFORM PACK
Free

The 2026 Athlete Uniform Pack will be worn all Spring and Summer, and every walk-through practice. Every athlete must be in uniform.


Open to the Class of 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030


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