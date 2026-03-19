MHS GREEN MACHINE FOOTBALL BOOSTERS

The 2026 Athlete Uniform Pack will be worn all Spring and Summer, and every walk-through practice. Every athlete must be in uniform.





Open to the Class of 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030





Please complete this form and then continue to the payment link. We are using Square for payment processing so it can keep track of inventory for us, something Zeffy does not offer.





Thank you for following this 2 step process! GO DORES!











