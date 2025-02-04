MHS PG 2025 Fashion Show Basket Raffle Tickets

Experience the excitement of the 2025 US Open with 4 premium tickets in Section 135, Row J, Seats 1-4 – a prime location to watch world-class tennis action up close. Included are 4 exclusive passes to the Aces and Champions Bar & Grill, where you can enjoy great food and drinks in a stylish setting. Plus, a convenient parking pass for Lot H ensures a hassle-free experience. (Email of the winner is required for ticket transfer when available in July.) A truly unforgettable way to enjoy the US Open!

Experience the excitement of the 2025 US Open with 4 premium tickets in Section 135, Row J, Seats 1-4 – a prime location to watch world-class tennis action up close. Included are 4 exclusive passes to the Aces and Champions Bar & Grill, where you can enjoy great food and drinks in a stylish setting. Plus, a convenient parking pass for Lot H ensures a hassle-free experience. (Email of the winner is required for ticket transfer when available in July.) A truly unforgettable way to enjoy the US Open!

More details...