Morristown High School Project Graduation

Hosted by

Morristown High School Project Graduation

About this event

MHS PG 2026 Fashion Show Basket Raffle Tickets

The Madison Hotel

1 Convent Rd, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA

Basket Tickets - 1 sheet of 25 tickets
$30

Basket tickets can only be used for REGULAR baskets (cannot be used for PREMIUM baskets)

Basket Tickets - 2 sheets of 25 (50 tickets)
$55

Basket tickets can only be used for REGULAR baskets (cannot be used for PREMIUM baskets)

Basket Tickets - 5 sheets of 25 (125 tickets)
$125

Basket tickets can only be used for REGULAR baskets (cannot be used for PREMIUM baskets)

1 Premium Ticket
$15

PREMIUM tickets can only be used for PREMIUM baskets (cannot be used for REGULAR baskets)

5 Premium Tickets
$60

PREMIUM tickets can only be used for PREMIUM baskets (cannot be used for REGULAR baskets)

($15 Savings)

10 Premium Tickets
$130

PREMIUM tickets can only be used for PREMIUM baskets (cannot be used for REGULAR baskets)

($20 Savings)

Grand Prize
$25

Grand Prizes include:

Burberry bag & Gucci bag

5 Grand Prize Tickets
$110

($15 Savings)

BUNDLE #1
$75

Includes:

1 sheet of 25 tickets

2 premium tickets

1 grand prize ticket

($10 savings)

BUNDLE #2
$100

Includes:

1 sheet of 25 tickets

5 premium tickets

1 grand prize ticket

($15 savings)

BUNDLE #3
$100

Includes:

5 premium tickets

2 grand prize ticket

($10 savings)

Add a donation for Morristown High School Project Graduation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!