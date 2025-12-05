MHS Safe and Sober Grad Night Mardi Gras Crab Feed

About this event
Includes 1 Dinner Ticket
$140 Includes 2 Dinner Tickets
Includes 10 seats
RSVP Table of 10* 10 Drink Tickets* Premium Mardi Gras Accoutrements* $300 Raffle Package* Sponsor Acknowledgements throughout the night* Display Company Banner*Featured on Banner of Sponsors at Graduation* Be entered in the running for King/Queen of Mardi Gras.
RSVP Table of 10* 10 Drink Tickets* Premium Mardi Gras Accoutrements* $200 Raffle Package* Sponsor Acknowledgements throughout the night* Display Company Banner * Featured on Banner of Sponsors at Graduation
5 Seats Reserved together* 5 Drink Tickets* Mardi Gras Accoutrements* $150 Raffle Package* Sponsor Acknowledgements throughout the night* Display Company Banner * Featured on Banner of Sponsors at Graduation
*Sponsorship Only*
Display Company Banner * Featured on Banner of Sponsors at Graduation
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