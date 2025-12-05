Marysville High School Safe and Sober Grad Night

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Marysville High School Safe and Sober Grad Night

About this event

MHS Safe and Sober Grad Night Mardi Gras Crab Feed

442 Franklin Ave

Yuba City, CA 95991, USA

Single Ticket
$80

Includes 1 Dinner Ticket

Couples Ticket
$140

$140 Includes 2 Dinner Tickets

RSVP Table
$800

Includes 10 seats

The Big Easy Table
$1,400

RSVP Table of 10* 10 Drink Tickets* Premium Mardi Gras Accoutrements* $300 Raffle Package* Sponsor Acknowledgements throughout the night*  Display Company Banner*Featured on Banner of Sponsors at Graduation* Be entered in the running for King/Queen of Mardi Gras.

Fat Tuesday Table
$1,000

RSVP Table of 10* 10 Drink Tickets* Premium Mardi Gras Accoutrements* $200 Raffle Package* Sponsor Acknowledgements throughout the night*  Display Company Banner * Featured on Banner of Sponsors at Graduation

French Quarter Table
$500

5 Seats Reserved together* 5 Drink Tickets* Mardi Gras Accoutrements* $150 Raffle Package* Sponsor Acknowledgements throughout the night*  Display Company Banner * Featured on Banner of Sponsors at Graduation

Bourbon Street Cher
$250

*Sponsorship Only*

Display Company Banner * Featured on Banner of Sponsors at Graduation

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