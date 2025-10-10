MHS Shop

Notecard pack - Botanical item
Notecard pack - Botanical
$16

Pack of 8 cards featuring a variety of images from the MHS collection.

Notecard pack - Beach item
Notecard pack - Beach
$16

Pack of 8 cards featuring a variety of images from the MHS collection.

MHS Tote Bag
$12
Madison Treasures Book item
Madison Treasures Book
$20

Full-color, hardcover volume is a visual exploration of Madison’s history and a way of preserving that history for future generations.

Its pages illuminate through images the ways Madison’s citizens lived as the land between the East and Hammonasset Rivers transformed from its Native American beginnings through the arrival of European settlers and the development of farming and shipbuilding hubs, then onward to a holiday mecca, and finally to the diversified community of today.

Madison 300 Years by the Sea
$12
Daniel Hand
$10
Madison CT in the Twentieth Century
$10
Madison Green
$5
Books for a One Room Schoolhouse
$5
Summer Theater
$3
Historic Photo Reproduction 8x10 item
Historic Photo Reproduction 8x10
$45

Reprint of a MHS archival photograph.

Historic Photo Reproduction 5x7 item
Historic Photo Reproduction 5x7
$40

Reprint of a MHS archival photograph.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing