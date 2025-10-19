Midlo Soccer Boosters, Inc.

Hosted by

Midlo Soccer Boosters, Inc.

About this event

MHS Soccer Sponsorship Program Ad 2026

Platinum pitch sponsor
$750

Full Page Ad 7.5” in. wide x 10” in. tall

Full page ad in soccer Program
Website ad/link to company website
Company name/logo listed on sponsor page for tournament & program
Company logo on back of camp t-shirt
Boys/Girls Team Poster w/Sponsor Logos
Window Decal
Business announced at half time during home games

Gold Pitch Sponsor
$500

Half Page Ad 7.5” in. wide x 4.75” in. tall

Half page ad in soccer Program
Website ad/link to company website
Company name/logo listed on sponsor page for tournament & program
Company logo on back of camp t-shirt Boys/Girls Team Poster w/Sponsor Logos
Window Decal
Business announced at half time during home games

Silver Pitch Sponsor
$250

Quarter Page Ad 3.5” in. wide x 4.75” in. tall

Quarter page ad in soccer Program
Website ad/link to company website
Company name/logo listed on sponsor page for tournament & program
Company logo on back of camp t-shirt
Boys/Girls Team Poster w/Sponsor Logos
Window Decal

Bronze Pitch Sponssor
$100

Eighth Page Ad 3.5” in. wide x 4.75” in. tall

Business card size ad in soccer Program
Website ad/link to company website
Company name/logo listed on sponsor page for tournament & program
Company logo on back of camp t-shirt
Fan appreciation item (value up to $15)
Window Decal

Blue and White Sponsor
$25

3.5” in. wide x 2” in. tall

Business Card listed in soccer program

Full Page Ad - Color
$165

Full Page Ad 7.5” in. wide x 10” in. tall

Full Page Ad - Black and White
$125

Full Page Ad 7.5” in. wide x 10” in. tall

Half Page Ad - Color
$100

Half Page Ad 7.5” in. wide x 4.75” in. tall

Half Page Ad - Black and White
$75

Half Page Ad 7.5” in. wide x 4.75” in. tall

Quarter Page Ad - Color
$65

Quarter Page Ad 3.5” in. wide x 4.75” in. tall

Quarter Page Ad - Black and White
$50

Quarter Page Ad 3.5” in. wide x 4.75” in. tall

Business Card Size Ad - Color
$35

3.5” in. wide x 2” in. tall

Business Card Size Ad - Black and White
$25

3.5” in. wide x 2” in. tall

Blue and White Sponsor
$15

Name listed on the sponsor page.

Team Poster - Varsity Boys and Girls
$10
Team Poster - JV Boys and Girls
$10
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