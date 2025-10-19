MHS Soccer Sponsorship Program Ad 2026

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Full Page Ad 7.5” in. wide x 10” in. tall
• Full page ad in soccer Program
• Website ad/link to company website
• Company name/logo listed on sponsor page for tournament & program
• Company logo on back of camp t-shirt
• Boys/Girls Team Poster w/Sponsor Logos
• Window Decal
• Business announced at half time during home games
Half Page Ad 7.5” in. wide x 4.75” in. tall
• Half page ad in soccer Program
• Website ad/link to company website
• Company name/logo listed on sponsor page for tournament & program
• Company logo on back of camp t-shirt Boys/Girls Team Poster w/Sponsor Logos
• Window Decal
• Business announced at half time during home games
Quarter Page Ad 3.5” in. wide x 4.75” in. tall
• Quarter page ad in soccer Program
• Website ad/link to company website
• Company name/logo listed on sponsor page for tournament & program
• Company logo on back of camp t-shirt
• Boys/Girls Team Poster w/Sponsor Logos
• Window Decal
Eighth Page Ad 3.5” in. wide x 4.75” in. tall
• Business card size ad in soccer Program
• Website ad/link to company website
• Company name/logo listed on sponsor page for tournament & program
• Company logo on back of camp t-shirt
• Fan appreciation item (value up to $15)
• Window Decal
3.5” in. wide x 2” in. tall
• Business Card listed in soccer program
Full Page Ad 7.5” in. wide x 10” in. tall
Full Page Ad 7.5” in. wide x 10” in. tall
Half Page Ad 7.5” in. wide x 4.75” in. tall
Half Page Ad 7.5” in. wide x 4.75” in. tall
Quarter Page Ad 3.5” in. wide x 4.75” in. tall
Quarter Page Ad 3.5” in. wide x 4.75” in. tall
3.5” in. wide x 2” in. tall
3.5” in. wide x 2” in. tall
Name listed on the sponsor page.
$
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