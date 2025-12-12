Marysville High School Band Boosters Inc

Marysville High School Band Boosters Inc

Hemisphere Coffee Fundraiser January 12-26, 2026

Breakfast Blend
$15

A smooth blend that is good any time of day!


*Medium/light Roast


*All coffees are available in 12oz. bags (ground or whole bean) and single cup “k-cups” (12 count)

Monarch Band Blend
$15

A lively blend of Ethiopian & Nicaraguan coffees.


*Medium/dark Roast

*All coffees are available in 12oz. bags (ground or whole bean) and single cup “k-cups” (12 count)

Java Blues
$15

Our darkest roast coffee with a lingering smoky aftertaste.


*Dark Roast

*All coffees are available in 12oz. bags (ground or whole bean) and single cup “k-cups” (12 count)

Decaf Blend
$15

Slight acidity with a smooth aftertaste.


*Medium Roast

*All coffees are available in 12oz. bags (ground or whole bean) and single cup “k-cups” (12 count)

Jamaican Me Crazy
$15

Creamy caramel vanilla with a Jamaican rum flavor.


Flavor-Added----Medium Roast

*All coffees are available in 12oz. bags (ground or whole bean) and single cup “k-cups” (12 count)

Toasted Southern Pecan
$15

Buttery with notes of warm toasted pecans.


*Medium Roast---Flavor-added

*All of our coffees are available in 12oz. bags (ground or whole bean) and single cup “k-cups” (12 count)

Milk Chocolate Drizzled Carmel Corn
$15

6oz. Bag of caramel corn drizzled with milk chocolate.

Hot Chocolate & Chai Set
$15

1-8oz. Bag of Hemisphere's gourmet hot chocolate mix & 1-8oz. Bag of Hemisphere's signature chair latte mix.

