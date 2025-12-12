Hemisphere Coffee Fundraiser January 12-26, 2026

Offered by
A smooth blend that is good any time of day!
*Medium/light Roast
*All coffees are available in 12oz. bags (ground or whole bean) and single cup “k-cups” (12 count)
A lively blend of Ethiopian & Nicaraguan coffees.
*Medium/dark Roast
Our darkest roast coffee with a lingering smoky aftertaste.
*Dark Roast
Slight acidity with a smooth aftertaste.
*Medium Roast
Creamy caramel vanilla with a Jamaican rum flavor.
Flavor-Added----Medium Roast
Buttery with notes of warm toasted pecans.
*Medium Roast---Flavor-added
6oz. Bag of caramel corn drizzled with milk chocolate.
1-8oz. Bag of Hemisphere's gourmet hot chocolate mix & 1-8oz. Bag of Hemisphere's signature chair latte mix.
