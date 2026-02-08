MVHA

MVHA

MHVA Applebee's Flapjack Fundraiser

3450 North Rd

Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, USA

General Admission
$10

Short Stacks for a Tall Cause


Each ticket entitled the bearer to three (3) pancakes, two (2) pieces of bacon and unlimited orange juice or coffee.


A second portion may be requested, which will include two (2) additional pancakes and one (1) slice of bacon.


If more desired, an additional ticket will be charged for $3.00


No alcohol can be served. No menu substitutions can be made.

