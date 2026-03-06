Mile High Youth Theatre

Offered by

Mile High Youth Theatre

About this shop

MHYT Merch Shop

MHYT Water Bottle item
MHYT Water Bottle
$20

27oz, BPA free

8.3"h x 3.9" dia

one color only (black)

MHYT Screen Printed Hoodie (Adult) item
MHYT Screen Printed Hoodie (Adult) item
MHYT Screen Printed Hoodie (Adult) item
MHYT Screen Printed Hoodie (Adult)
$43

50/50 cotton/polyester

Choose from 6 colors

MHYT Screen Printed Hoodie (Youth) item
MHYT Screen Printed Hoodie (Youth) item
MHYT Screen Printed Hoodie (Youth) item
MHYT Screen Printed Hoodie (Youth)
$43

50/50 cotton/polyester

Choose from 6 colors

MHYT Embroidered Zip Hoodie (Adult) item
MHYT Embroidered Zip Hoodie (Adult) item
MHYT Embroidered Zip Hoodie (Adult) item
MHYT Embroidered Zip Hoodie (Adult)
$58

50/50 cotton/polyester

Embroidered "MHYT"

Adult Sizing ONLY


Choose from

#1. Black

#2. Graphite Heather

MHYT Dad Cap item
MHYT Dad Cap item
MHYT Dad Cap
$25

100% bio-washed chino twill

Choose from 6 colors

MHYT Bag item
MHYT Bag
$20

Durable poly-canvas
a top drawstring closure that doubles as a pair of shoulder straps
a large front zippered pocket with a smaller interior pocket
an expandable zippered gusset

Add a donation for Mile High Youth Theatre

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!