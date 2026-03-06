MHYT Merch Shop

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27oz, BPA free
8.3"h x 3.9" dia
one color only (black)
50/50 cotton/polyester
Choose from 6 colors
50/50 cotton/polyester
Choose from 6 colors
50/50 cotton/polyester
Embroidered "MHYT"
Adult Sizing ONLY
Choose from
#1. Black
#2. Graphite Heather
100% bio-washed chino twill
Choose from 6 colors
Durable poly-canvas
a top drawstring closure that doubles as a pair of shoulder straps
a large front zippered pocket with a smaller interior pocket
an expandable zippered gusset
$
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