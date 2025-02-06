MHYT's Theatre on Tap: Online Auction

3-Night Mountain Cabin Getaway in Silverthorne, CO – Sleeps 8!
Enjoy a relaxing 3-night stay at a charming family-owned 3-bedroom, 2.5 -bath cabin in beautiful Silverthorne, CO. This cozy retreat sleeps up to 8 guests and offers a warm, welcoming space for families or small groups to unwind and explore the mountains.
Property Features:
3 Bedrooms, 2.5 bath Bath
Sleeps up to 8 guests
Fully equipped kitchen
Washer & Dryer
1 Car Garage + driveway parking
Outdoor space + Grill
Unbeatable Location:
Just a 20-minute drive to Keystone Resort, Breckenridge, Arapahoe Basin, and Copper Mountain
A short walk or quick drive to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment in Silverthorne and Dillon
Whether you're hitting the slopes, hiking, or just soaking up the alpine charm, this cabin is your perfect home base!
Terms:
3-night stay
Holidays excluded
Stay must be booked by April 30, 2026
Dates subject to owner approval
Don't miss your chance to enjoy mountain living at its finest—bid now for an unforgettable Colorado getaway!
See VRBO listing here: https://www.vrbo.com/2495806
~$1,250 Value
Graciously donated by Brett and Lorell Erwin
Youth Audition Starter Pack + Professional Headshots 🎭
$225
Starting bid
🎭 Repertoire Book Starter Kit from MHYT’s Bussy & Christina
• Three hand-selected monologues and three audition songs — tailored to your student’s age, strengths, and style
• A 90-minute private coaching session to work the material, build confidence, and prepare for future auditions
📸 Professional Headshot Session from Norsym Photography
• 30-minute Simple Session - $250 Value!
• Includes two high-resolution digital images
• Details at: norsymphotography.com
📚 Essential Actor Book Bundle
• Audition by Michael Shurtleff
• An Actor Prepares by Constantin Stanislavski
• The Actor’s Thesaurus of Action Words by Marina Caldarone & Maggie Lloyd-Williams
• On Acting by Sanford Meisner
🎒 Bonus Essentials for the Rehearsal Room
• MHYT rehearsal bag
• A pair of jazz shoes in your child’s size (to be purchased after auction once the winner is confirmed)
Perfect for young performers looking to build or refresh their audition book — with expert guidance, professional materials, and tools they’ll return to for years.
Custom Mural by M. Kolozs Design and Illustration
$375
Starting bid
Custom hand-painted mural by M. Kolozs Design and Illustration, valued at $850. Includes up to 16 square feet (e.g., 4' x 4' or any configuration), with a medium level of detail: linework and 4–7 colours. Design is fully customized in collaboration with the artist.
Hand-Drawn Original Watercolor Portrait by Rick Long
$150
Starting bid
Dance magic, dance... right into your collection! This one-of-a-kind original watercolor by local Denver artist Rick Long features the legendary David Bowie as the Goblin King from Labyrinth.
You remind me of the babe... who really needs this artwork in their home!
18" x 24"
Framed
Two 1-Day Lift Tickets to The Legend- A Basin!⛷️🏂
$160
Starting bid
Shred the slopes at The Legend 🎿 with two one-day lift tickets to Arapahoe Basin for the 2025/2026 season! 🏔️ Get ready for epic runs, big mountain vibes, and some of the best spring skiing in Colorado 🌞⛷️
Estate Planning Package + Trust Agreement
$500
Starting bid
Estate Planning Package for Individual or Family Use + Trust Agreement – Brought to You by Thomas Law Group, LLP!
The founders of Thomas Law Group, LLP love Mile High Youth Theatre to death, so they’re donating a full estate planning package!
Been procrastinating on what happens when you're no longer around? Have you always dreamed of having a Trust in your name? Now’s your chance to get your affairs in order!
This ultimate estate planning package includes:
Initial consultation with an attorney
A Trust Agreement
Up to 2 wills
General Power of Attorney
Medical Power of Attorney
Advanced Directive
Personal Property Memo
(Note: If you’ve got minor kids, this Trust-based package is the way to go!)
Don’t leave it to your family to handle your “final arrangements” – take care of business now, and rest easy knowing you’ve got everything planned to perfection!
$1,200 Value
Estate Planning Package
$400
Starting bid
Estate Planning Package for Individual or Family Use + Trust Agreement – Brought to You by Thomas Law Group, LLP!
The founders of Thomas Law Group, LLP love Mile High Youth Theatre to death, so they’re donating a full estate planning package!
Been procrastinating on what happens when you're no longer around? Now’s your chance to get your affairs in order!
This ultimate estate planning package includes:
Initial consultation with an attorney
Up to 2 wills
General Power of Attorney
Medical Power of Attorney
Advanced Directive
Personal Property Memo
(Note: If you’ve got minor kids, this Trust-based package is the way to go!)
Don’t leave it to your family to handle your “final arrangements” – take care of business now, and rest easy knowing you’ve got everything planned to perfection!
$900 Value
Family Photo Session with Colleen Lee Photography
$200
Starting bid
FAMILY PHOTO SESSION
Includes approximately one hour of photography time and a password-protected gallery containing 15-20 fully-edited images, all available for download at no extra charge. No need to pick one or two - they're all yours!
Preferred scheduling window between August 1st and October 31st 2025
[email protected]
colleenleephotography.com
$500 Value
Beat the Bomb Denver Experience for 6
$130
Starting bid
Ready to take on a thrilling challenge? Grab your squad and get ready for the ultimate experience at Beat the Bomb Denver! In this 1-hour mission, teams of 4 to 6 will suit up in hazmat gear and work together to dodge lasers, crack codes, and disarm a giant Paint, Foam, and Slime Bomb before time runs out. It's a race against the clock, and if you don’t succeed… #GETBLASTED!
This auction item includes:
A 1-hour mission for 6 people (minimum 4 people)
Includes photos and videos from the Bomb Room
Choose from Paint Mission, Foam Mission, or Slime Mission
Ages 8+ welcome – perfect for friends, family, or team-building fun!
Don’t miss out on this unforgettable adventure—head to our website for more details and to book your experience!
New Terrain Brewing Co. Swag Basket + Crowlers 🍻
$40
Starting bid
Two (2) New Terrain Brewing Co. T-shirts – Stylish and comfy brewery-branded tees
One (1) New Terrain Hat – A perfect accessory for trail hikes or taproom visits
Two (2) “Water Crowlers” – Redeemable at the New Terrain Brewing Taproom for crowler fills of your choice (aka not actually water 😉)
Two Tickets (25/26 Season) + Dinner at Corrine Restaurant
$150
Starting bid
Enjoy a stunning evening at the Colorado Ballet with two tickets to any production of the 2025/2026 season. These tickets, subject to availability, include A Level seating and below.
Complete your night with a $150 gift certificate to Corrine Restaurant, nestled in the beautiful Le Méridien Hotel, just blocks from the DCPA.
4 General Admission Tix + stickers
$90
Starting bid
Experience the magic of Meow Wolf Denver with 4 general admission tickets! Dive into an immersive world of art and mystery. Plus, get a set of exclusive Meow Wolf stickers to show off your adventure.
3 Hour Event Rental at Cheluna Brewing Company
$60
Starting bid
Host your next hangout at Cheluna Brewing Company in the Stanley Marketplace with a 3-hour rental of their awesome mezzanine space! It includes seating for up to 50 people and a flat-screen TV you can use to watch the game, stream photos or videos, or run a quick presentation. Perfect for a birthday, casual party, or team gathering.
Voice Lesson Package with Ashley Troester 🎶
$90
Starting bid
Get five 30-minute private voice lessons with the amazing Ashley Troester—or mix and match longer sessions up to the full $225 value.
Her MHYT credits include Finding Nemo Jr. and Something Rotten Jr. as Music Director, and when she’s not in the classroom, you’ll catch her onstage with top opera companies across Denver—most recently in Donizetti’s Daughter of the Regiment with Opera Colorado.
Great for all levels—come sing, grow, and have fun!
The Ultimate Self-Care Package 💐
$145
Starting bid
Here’s your chance to treat yourself to something special! This package has everything you need to unwind and indulge. Start by pampering your skin with a skin care set from Zola Oil Co. ($70 value). Next, Poppy and Pine will design a stunning custom bouquet just for you, along with a beautiful vase to display it in. To top it off, you’ll get a $200 gift card to Restaurant Olivia. Invite someone to join you if you want, but no pressure—you deserve to enjoy it all to yourself.
Inside the Orchestra Ticket Package 🎻
$90
Starting bid
Family Pack of 4 (16 Tickets Total) for the 2025–2026 Season
+ Full Household Access to Virtual Tiny Tots & Corresponding Activity Books
Tiny Tots concerts are interactive and fun live orchestra concerts designed for families with children aged 7 and under. Performances occur 40 times per year at locations across the Denver metro area. Audiences are seated on the floor and surrounded by our professional orchestra and special guests for a unique, immersive experience.
For dates and locations, please visit www.insidetheorchestra.org
$330 Value
KitchenAid 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer + Baking Book 🧁
$200
Starting bid
This is a beautiful KitchenAid 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer in the soft and stylish Blue Willow color. It’s perfect for everyday baking and comes with everything you need to get started right away.
Includes:
5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl
Coated flat beater
Coated dough hook
6-wire whip
Pouring shield to help keep things tidy
Basic baking book with some great starter recipes
Four fun silicone spatulas in bright, happy colors
The mixer works great and has been gently used (or brand new if that’s the case). It’s a solid, reliable mixer that makes baking way easier and more fun.
Whether you’re just getting into baking or looking to upgrade your setup, this mixer is ready to go!
"Merriment's Momentum" 🎡
$40
Starting bid
"Merriment's Momentum": one of a kind 12x12 matte print, taken with a 1961 Rolleiflex Model T on black and white 120 film. Developed, processed, and digitized by Rachel Graham of RDG Photography, August 2023.
Signed by the artist
Title and description on the back
Professionally mounted and ready to hang
www.rdg-photo.com
Crowlers + Swag from Long Table Brewhouse 🍻
$40
Starting bid
Four (4) empty crowlers – Ready to be filled with your favorite Long Table brews
Long Table Brewhouse T-shirt (Size Small)
Long Table Dad Cap – Classic, comfortable, and perfect for brewery hangs
Assortment of brewery stickers – Great for decorating your cooler, growler, laptop, and more
Headshot Session with Risa Scott Photo 📷
$185
Starting bid
1 Hour PLUS Session
This session includes: personal consultation, 4 digital edits, 3+ looks, location or studio, custom gallery, option to add edits at discounted rates.
risascottphoto.com
$400 Value
Mango Hardwood Tobacco Pipe + Lord of the Rings Stand ⚔️
$25
Starting bid
Mango hardwood tobacco pipe from Little Owl Woodworks comes with a pipe stand, adding both style and function to your collection.
Mango hardwood tobacco pipe
Handcrafted pipe stand
Made by Little Owl Woodworks
https://www.etsy.com/shop/Littleowlwoodworks
Dog Lover’s Bundle – Toys, Accessories & More! 🐾
$20
Starting bid
Treat your pup to this fun and practical dog package, filled with toys and accessories for walks, playtime, and on-the-go convenience.
Includes:
Includes fun dog toys, a “My Kids Bark” sticker, collar & short lead (perfect for quick vet trips!), waste bag dispenser with built-in flashlight, a “Dog Butler” dispenser, doggy bag clips, and of course—treats!
Cat Lover’s Bundle – Toys, Treats & More! 🐱
$20
Starting bid
Spoil your feline friend with this fun and practical cat care package! Great for playtime, treats, and safe exploring.
Includes:
harness & collar, a stash of toys, yummy treats, and two quirky cat magnets
Night Out with Denver Film 🍿🎬
$40
Starting bid
Enjoy a night at the movies with this awesome package from Denver Film! It includes 2 tickets to a film of your choice at the Sie FilmCenter, a large popcorn, two large sodas, plus candy and two super-cool movie t-shirts: one repping The Goonies and the other Back to the Future.
The Art Lover’s Adventure 🎨
$90
Starting bid
Let your creativity shine with this fun art bundle! You’ll get 4 tickets to the Denver Art Museum to explore cool exhibits, a $60 gift card to The Art Garage that can be used towards any programming, including classes, private lessons, summer camps, and birthday parties, and a 100-piece art set with pencils, watercolors, pastels, and a watercolor pad. Whether you're visiting the museum or making your own art at home, this bundle is perfect for young artists!
Science Safari: Denver Edition 🦖🦋🦒
$100
Starting bid
This animal- and science-themed bundle is packed with fun for the whole family! You'll get 12 tickets total—4 to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 4 to the Butterfly Pavilion, and 4 to the Denver Zoo. Plus, keep the curiosity going at home with a synthetic frog dissection kit, perfect for hands-on science fun without the mess.
Arvada Center Tickets + Signed Poster!
$75
Starting bid
Get ready for a night of theatre with two Tier III tickets to a performance in the Arvada Center’s 2025/2026 season. With a lineup running from September 5, 2025, to May 10, 2026, you’ll have your pick of incredible shows to enjoy in one of Colorado’s premier performing arts venues. To make this package even more special, you’ll also receive a framed poster from A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder—personally signed by the cast and crew.
Ohana Movie Night Pack 🌺🍿
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy a $100 Regal Gift Card—just in time for the new Stitch movie hitting theaters next weekend! Use it for movie tickets, snacks, and all your theater favorites. This bundle also includes fun merch to help you dive into the world of everyone’s favorite blue troublemaker. Perfect for a movie weekend with a little extra character!
Climb On! Starter Pack 🧗♂️
$130
Starting bid
This package includes TWO separate UNLIMITED 1-month passes to The Spot Climbing Gym—perfect for you and a friend, a kiddo, or even both months for yourself! With five locations across the Front Range, The Spot offers top-tier climbing, a welcoming community, and fun for all levelsYou’ll also receive a chalk bag, chalk bag grip, and a chalk block—everything you need to get started. Whether you're brand new or returning to the sport, this is the perfect way to experience all that The Spot has to offer.
