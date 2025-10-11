Mi Tlalli Tshirt Fundraiser

Orange screen print on a brown 100% cotton T-shirt. Mi Tlalli graphic butterfly logo printed on the front . On the back: "Nosotros Nos Protejemos" (translation : we protect us) / "Stop Deportations"
Shirts fit true to size, size up for a relaxed fit.
Light green screen print on a black 100% cotton T-shirt. Mi Tlalli graphic butterfly logo printed on the front . On the back: "Nosotros Nos Protejemos" (translation : we protect us) / "Stop Deportations"
Shirts fit true to size, size up for a relaxed fit.
Please add on this shipping fee and enter a shipping address if shipping will be necessary. We will have multiple pickup and distribution options throughout NYC if shipping is not desired.
