MIAAP 2025 Annual Conference Exhibitor Registration

One 10ft x 10ft exhibitor booth (6 ft table, linen + 2 chairs provided) Logo in MIAAP attendee program & Exhibitor Signs Logo and website link on MIAAP website for 6 months post-conference. All Bronze Package + Half page ad in the printed MIAAP attendee program (given to all attendees at check-in) Ad in 2 MIAAP E-newsletters One sponsor provided swag item included in the attendee bags handed out to ALL attendees at registration Invitation for 2 to the MIAAP President's Reception
Gold Exhibitor
$1,500
One 10ft x 10ft exhibitor booth (6 ft table, linen + 2 chairs provided) Logo in MIAAP attendee program & Exhibitor Signs Logo and website link on MIAAP website for 6 months post-conference. Two ads in MIAAP weekly newsletter ONE PAGE Flyer OR tri-fold brochure included in Attendee packet.
Silver Exhibitor
$1,000
One 10ft x 10ft exhibitor booth (6 ft table, linen + 2 chairs provided) Logo in MIAAP attendee program & Exhibitor Signs Logo and website link on MIAAP website for 6 months post-conference. One ad in MIAAP weekly newsletter.
Bronze
$600
One 10ft x 10ft exhibitor booth (6 ft table, linen + 2 chairs provided) Logo in MIAAP attendee program & Exhibitor Signs Logo and website link on MIAAP website for 6 months post-conference.
Breakfast Sponsor
$800
Breakfast is served in the exhibitor area. Our attendees are encouraged to mingle with exhibitors before heading into the general session room. Breakfast Sponsorship includes: Verbal acknowledgment before and after meal 1/4 page ad in the attendee program Large sign with logo at meal service
Lunch Sponsor
$1,000
Our social lunch begins with MIAAP Chapter and District updates and moves into networking and social meal time between exhibitors and attendees. Lunch sponsorship includes: Sponsor introduces lunch and is given 2 minute remark time Sponsor video (3 minutes or less) played at lunch Seat at table with MIAAP board president and MIAAP CEO Sponsor provided Brochure, flyer, or swag item at each place setting
Morning Snack Break Sponsor
$500
During designated exhibitor breaks, attendees are able to grab a snack and mingle with exhibitors. Snack Break Sponsorship includes: Logo prominently displayed on snack table Snacks provided near your exhibit space to increase booth traffic
Poster Presentation Sponsor
$500
The poster presentations offer medical students and residents a way to communicate their research and understanding of a topic in a concise and visually engaging format. Poster Sponsorship includes: Large sign acknowledging sponsorship 1/2 page ad in attendee packet Help present the poster presentation awards with Education Committee Chair
Totebag Sponsor
$600
Tote bags will feature sponsor logo and may be provided by the sponsor or ordered by MIAAP. They are handed out to each attendee at registration with the attendee packet.
Attendee Packet Sponsor
$600
Attendee packets will feature a full page ad on the back cover for the attendee packet sponsor + one 1/2 page ad inside. Attendee packets are handed out to every attendee and exhibitor.
Hand Sanitizer Sponsor
$250
Sponsor provided hand sanitizer will be included in attendee welcome bags.
Notepad Sponsor
$250
Sponsor provided notepads will be at each table seating at the conference.
Pens
$150
Sponsor provided pens will be included at each table seating at the conference.
