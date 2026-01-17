Miami 2026 Benefit Sponsor Package

The Sponsor Package includes:

Two Prime Gala Seats

Recognition in Gala Program & Visuals

Full-page ad in program book ($1250 admits one)

Your generous donation will provide monthly medicine and medical assistance to 125 patients





In processing your payment, please select percentage of choice from the drop down menu to donate to Zeffy. The 'Other' option allows you to input the desired dollar amount or zero.

This eliminates the transaction fee charged to RMF.