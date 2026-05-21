Miami Beach PAL Fundraiser (Youth Sports & Wellness Festival)

About this event
Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Hot Chips, Fritos, etc.
All chocolates, Pop-Up, Nerds, etc.
1 burger (Includes lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.) , your choice of chips, 1 choice of candy, your choice of soda or water (excludes gatorade)
1 burger (Includes lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.) , your choice of chips, 1 choice of candy, your choice of soda or water (excludes gatorade)
1 Hot Dog, your choice of chips, 1 choice of candy, and your choice of soda or water (excluding Gatorade).
(Includes lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.)
(Includes lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.)
$
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