Miami Beach Police Athletic League Inc

Hosted by

Miami Beach Police Athletic League Inc

About this event

Miami Beach PAL Fundraiser (Youth Sports & Wellness Festival)

11th Street

Jefferson Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA

WATER
$2
GATORADE
$2
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
CANNED CODA
$2
CHIPS
$2

Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Hot Chips, Fritos, etc.

CANDY
$3

All chocolates, Pop-Up, Nerds, etc.

RING POPS
$1
HONEY BUNS
$2
Combo 1: Hamburger + Chips + Drink
$10

1 burger (Includes lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.) , your choice of chips, 1 choice of candy, your choice of soda or water (excludes gatorade)

Combo 2: Cheeseburger + Chips + Drink
$12

1 burger (Includes lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.) , your choice of chips, 1 choice of candy, your choice of soda or water (excludes gatorade)

Combo 3: Hot Dog + Chips + Drink
$10

1 Hot Dog, your choice of chips, 1 choice of candy, and your choice of soda or water (excluding Gatorade).

Hamburger
$5

(Includes lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.)

Cheeseburger
$6

(Includes lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.)

Hot Dog
$5
Add a donation for Miami Beach Police Athletic League Inc

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