Miami Edison Senior High School Alumni Association, Inc.

Offered by

Miami Edison Senior High School Alumni Association, Inc.

About this shop

Miami Edison Senior High School Alumni Reunion Weekend Shop

General Admission item
General Admission item
General Admission
$40
Available until May 21

Calling all Red Raiders!

Calling all Red Raiders!

Let’s kick off our Edison Alumni Reunion weekend with great vibes, music, and a live performance by Major Nine!

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A Cocktail Affair
$150
Available until May 21

Seats Two (Includes Two Drink Tickets).

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VIP Experience
$500
Available until May 21

10 Seats (Includes a Bottle of Champagne snd a Bottle of Wine).

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TENT SPACE item
TENT SPACE
$250

Reserve your space for our Alumni Reunion Cookout. 20' x 20' tent not provided.

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VENDOR FEE (FOOD) item
VENDOR FEE (FOOD)
$175

The Food Vendor will be responsible for preparing and serving food items to customers, maintaining cleanliness, and providing exceptional customer service.

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VENDOR FEE (NON-FOOD) item
VENDOR FEE (NON-FOOD)
$125

A non-food vendor sells non-food products, such as clothing, accessories, electronics, etc.

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MESH ALUMNI FAN item
MESH ALUMNI FAN
$20
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2025 Alumni Reunion T-Shirt - M item
2025 Alumni Reunion T-Shirt - M
$15

Medium

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2025 Alumni Reunion T-Shirt - XL item
2025 Alumni Reunion T-Shirt - XL
$15

X-Large

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VINTAGE T-SHIRTS item
VINTAGE T-SHIRTS
$10

Various sizes are available. Please specify size in the comment/memo section.

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Add a donation for Miami Edison Senior High School Alumni Association, Inc.

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