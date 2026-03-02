Miami Edison Senior High School Alumni Reunion Weekend Shop

About this shop
Calling all Red Raiders!
Calling all Red Raiders!
Let’s kick off our Edison Alumni Reunion weekend with great vibes, music, and a live performance by Major Nine!
Seats Two (Includes Two Drink Tickets).
10 Seats (Includes a Bottle of Champagne snd a Bottle of Wine).
Reserve your space for our Alumni Reunion Cookout. 20' x 20' tent not provided.
The Food Vendor will be responsible for preparing and serving food items to customers, maintaining cleanliness, and providing exceptional customer service.
A non-food vendor sells non-food products, such as clothing, accessories, electronics, etc.
Medium
X-Large
Various sizes are available. Please specify size in the comment/memo section.
$
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