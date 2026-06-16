Miami Fashion Dinner with ANDRE TAN (IC)

About this event
Includes General Admission entry with bar high-chair seating.
Food and drinks are NOT included.
Cash bar and à la carte menu available.
Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889
Includes General Admission entry with bar high-chair seating.
Food and drinks are NOT included.
Cash bar and à la carte menu available.
Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889
Includes General Admission entry with bar high-chair seating.
Food and drinks are NOT included.
Cash bar and à la carte menu available.
Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889
Includes General Admission entry with bar high-chair seating.
Food and drinks are NOT included.
Cash bar and à la carte menu available.
Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889
Includes VIP admission for one guest at a shared VIP table.
Guests purchasing individual VIP tickets may be seated together with other attendees at shared tables. For those who prefer a private group experience, full table packages are available by reserving all seats at a table.
Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.
A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.
Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889
Includes VIP admission for one guest at a shared VIP table.
Guests purchasing individual VIP tickets may be seated together with other attendees at shared tables. For those who prefer a private group experience, full table packages are available by reserving all seats at a table.
Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.
A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.
Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889
Includes VIP admission for one guest at a premium table located next to the Andre TAN Ambassador table.
This ticket offers a close-to-stage VIP experience with enhanced access to the event atmosphere and networking opportunities.
Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.
A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.
Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889
Includes VIP Ambassador seating for one guest at the table with Andre TAN, located closest to the stage.
This ticket includes personal networking with the headliner and a preferred photo opportunity, subject to event flow and availability.
Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.
A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.
Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889
Includes VIP admission for one guest at a shared VIP table.
Guests purchasing individual VIP tickets may be seated together with other attendees at shared tables. For those who prefer a private group experience, full table packages are available by reserving all seats at a table.
Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.
A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.
Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889
Includes VIP admission for one guest at a shared VIP table.
Guests purchasing individual VIP tickets may be seated together with other attendees at shared tables. For those who prefer a private group experience, full table packages are available by reserving all seats at a table.
Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.
A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.
Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889
Includes VIP admission for one guest at a shared VIP table.
Guests purchasing individual VIP tickets may be seated together with other attendees at shared tables. For those who prefer a private group experience, full table packages are available by reserving all seats at a table.
Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.
A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.
Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889
Includes VIP admission for one guest at a shared VIP table.
Guests purchasing individual VIP tickets may be seated together with other attendees at shared tables. For those who prefer a private group experience, full table packages are available by reserving all seats at a table.
Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.
A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.
Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889
Includes VIP admission for one guest at a shared VIP table.
Guests purchasing individual VIP tickets may be seated together with other attendees at shared tables. For those who prefer a private group experience, full table packages are available by reserving all seats at a table.
Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.
A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.
Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889
Includes VIP admission for one guest at a shared VIP table.
Guests purchasing individual VIP tickets may be seated together with other attendees at shared tables. For those who prefer a private group experience, full table packages are available by reserving all seats at a table.
Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.
A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.
Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889
Includes VIP admission for one guest at a shared VIP table.
Guests purchasing individual VIP tickets may be seated together with other attendees at shared tables. For those who prefer a private group experience, full table packages are available by reserving all seats at a table.
Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.
A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.
Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889
Includes VIP admission for one guest at a shared VIP table.
Guests purchasing individual VIP tickets may be seated together with other attendees at shared tables. For those who prefer a private group experience, full table packages are available by reserving all seats at a table.
Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.
A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.
Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889
Includes VIP admission for one guest at a shared VIP table.
Guests purchasing individual VIP tickets may be seated together with other attendees at shared tables. For those who prefer a private group experience, full table packages are available by reserving all seats at a table.
Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.
A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.
Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889
Includes General Admission entry with table seating.
Food and drinks are NOT included.
Cash bar and à la carte menu available.
Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889
Includes VIP admission for one guest at a shared VIP table.
Guests purchasing individual VIP tickets may be seated together with other attendees at shared tables. For those who prefer a private group experience, full table packages are available by reserving all seats at a table.
Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.
A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.
Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889
Includes VIP admission for one guest at a shared VIP table.
Guests purchasing individual VIP tickets may be seated together with other attendees at shared tables. For those who prefer a private group experience, full table packages are available by reserving all seats at a table.
Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.
A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.
Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889
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