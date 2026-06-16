Miami Fashion Dinner with ANDRE TAN (IC)

Includes VIP admission for one guest at a shared VIP table.





Guests purchasing individual VIP tickets may be seated together with other attendees at shared tables. For those who prefer a private group experience, full table packages are available by reserving all seats at a table.





Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.





A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.





Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889