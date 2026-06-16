URC Corp, NFP

Hosted by

URC Corp, NFP

About this event

Miami Fashion Dinner with ANDRE TAN (IC)

115 S 20th Ave

Hollywood, FL 33020, USA

General Admission - Yellow Bar Seat (High Chair)
$70

Includes General Admission entry with bar high-chair seating.

Food and drinks are NOT included.

Cash bar and à la carte menu available.

Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889

General Admission - Orange Bar Seat (High Chair)
$70

Includes General Admission entry with bar high-chair seating.

Food and drinks are NOT included.

Cash bar and à la carte menu available.

Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889

General Admission - Green Bar Seat (High Chair)
$80

Includes General Admission entry with bar high-chair seating.

Food and drinks are NOT included.

Cash bar and à la carte menu available.

Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889

General Admission - Blue Bar Seat (High Chair)
$85

Includes General Admission entry with bar high-chair seating.

Food and drinks are NOT included.

Cash bar and à la carte menu available.

Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889

Table #1 (8 pp) - VIP Admission
$180

Includes VIP admission for one guest at a shared VIP table.


Guests purchasing individual VIP tickets may be seated together with other attendees at shared tables. For those who prefer a private group experience, full table packages are available by reserving all seats at a table.


Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.


A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.


Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889

Table #2 (8 pp) - VIP Admission (Sold Out)
$1,440
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes VIP admission for one guest at a shared VIP table.


Guests purchasing individual VIP tickets may be seated together with other attendees at shared tables. For those who prefer a private group experience, full table packages are available by reserving all seats at a table.


Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.


A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.


Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889

Table #3 (8 pp) - NEAR ANDRE TAN VIP (Sold Out)
$1,440
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes VIP admission for one guest at a premium table located next to the Andre TAN Ambassador table.


This ticket offers a close-to-stage VIP experience with enhanced access to the event atmosphere and networking opportunities.


Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.


A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.


Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889

Table #4 (8 pp) - ANDRE TAN VIP (Sold Out)
$1,200

Includes VIP Ambassador seating for one guest at the table with Andre TAN, located closest to the stage.


This ticket includes personal networking with the headliner and a preferred photo opportunity, subject to event flow and availability.


Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.


A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.


Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889

Table #5 (2 pp) - VIP Admission
$155

Includes VIP admission for one guest at a shared VIP table.


Guests purchasing individual VIP tickets may be seated together with other attendees at shared tables. For those who prefer a private group experience, full table packages are available by reserving all seats at a table.


Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.


A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.


Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889

Table #6 (7 pp) - VIP Admission
$1,085
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets

Includes VIP admission for one guest at a shared VIP table.


Guests purchasing individual VIP tickets may be seated together with other attendees at shared tables. For those who prefer a private group experience, full table packages are available by reserving all seats at a table.


Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.


A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.


Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889

Table #7 (6 pp) - VIP Admission
$930
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes VIP admission for one guest at a shared VIP table.


Guests purchasing individual VIP tickets may be seated together with other attendees at shared tables. For those who prefer a private group experience, full table packages are available by reserving all seats at a table.


Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.


A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.


Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889

Table #8 (7 pp) - VIP Admission (Sold Out) (Copy)
$1,295
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets

Includes VIP admission for one guest at a shared VIP table.


Guests purchasing individual VIP tickets may be seated together with other attendees at shared tables. For those who prefer a private group experience, full table packages are available by reserving all seats at a table.


Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.


A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.


Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889

Table #9 (6 pp) - VIP Admission (Sold Out)
$1,110
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes VIP admission for one guest at a shared VIP table.


Guests purchasing individual VIP tickets may be seated together with other attendees at shared tables. For those who prefer a private group experience, full table packages are available by reserving all seats at a table.


Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.


A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.


Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889

Table #10 (4 pp) - VIP Admission (Sold Out)
$620
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes VIP admission for one guest at a shared VIP table.


Guests purchasing individual VIP tickets may be seated together with other attendees at shared tables. For those who prefer a private group experience, full table packages are available by reserving all seats at a table.


Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.


A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.


Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889

Table #11 (4 pp) - VIP Admission (Sold Out)
$720
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes VIP admission for one guest at a shared VIP table.


Guests purchasing individual VIP tickets may be seated together with other attendees at shared tables. For those who prefer a private group experience, full table packages are available by reserving all seats at a table.


Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.


A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.


Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889

Table #12 (4 pp) - VIP Admission (Sold Out)
$620
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Includes VIP admission for one guest at a shared VIP table.


Guests purchasing individual VIP tickets may be seated together with other attendees at shared tables. For those who prefer a private group experience, full table packages are available by reserving all seats at a table.


Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.


A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.


Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889

Table #13 (3 pp) - VIP Admission (Sold Out)
$720
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Includes VIP admission for one guest at a shared VIP table.


Guests purchasing individual VIP tickets may be seated together with other attendees at shared tables. For those who prefer a private group experience, full table packages are available by reserving all seats at a table.


Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.


A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.


Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889

Table #14 (4 pp) - General Admission
$110

Includes General Admission entry with table seating.

Food and drinks are NOT included.

Cash bar and à la carte menu available.

Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889

Table #15 (4 pp) - VIP Admission (Sold Out)
$720
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes VIP admission for one guest at a shared VIP table.


Guests purchasing individual VIP tickets may be seated together with other attendees at shared tables. For those who prefer a private group experience, full table packages are available by reserving all seats at a table.


Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.


A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.


Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889

Table #16 (4 pp) - VIP Admission
$155

Includes VIP admission for one guest at a shared VIP table.


Guests purchasing individual VIP tickets may be seated together with other attendees at shared tables. For those who prefer a private group experience, full table packages are available by reserving all seats at a table.


Dinner service includes starters, a main course, a fruit plate, and one glass of Prosecco.


A cash bar and à la carte menu will also be available.


Details & Reservations: (224) 298-8889

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