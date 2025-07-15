Miami Girls Rock Camp, Inc.

Offered by

Miami Girls Rock Camp, Inc.

About the memberships

Miami Girls Rock Camp Business Sponsorship

THE SUPREMES $5,000 and up!
$5,000

Valid for one year

Live onstage shout-out of your biz by a youth performer

Supreme billing on concert promo and your business banner on exclusive display near stage

An invitation to one of our camp week lunchtime visiting band performances 5 tickets to the Finale Showcase!

Custom thank you video by campers and exclusive social media post


Go-Go’s $2,500 - $4,999
$2,500

Valid for one year

Live onstage shout-out of your biz by a youth performer

High billing on concert promo and your business banner on display at finale 4 tickets to the Finale Showcase!

Exclusive social media post

SALT-N-PEPA $1,000 - $2,499
$1,000

Valid for one year

Live onstage shout-out of your biz during concert Logo on concert promo materials

2 tickets to the Finale Showcase!


THE RUNAWAYS $500 - $999
$500

Valid for one year

Logo on concert promo materials

2 tickets to the Finale Showcase



Add a donation for Miami Girls Rock Camp, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!