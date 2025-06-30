Miami Girls Rock Camp Individual Sponsorships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
4 tickets to the Finale Showcase Shout-out to you live from the stage!
1 “I support my local rock camp” tote bag, sticker & pin Official MGRC t-shirt of your choice
1 MGRC Gator enamel pin
The undeniable satisfaction that you totally rock!
Valid for one year
2 tickets to the Finale Showcase
1 “I support my local rock camp” tote bag, sticker & pin Official MGRC t-shirt of your choice
1 MGRC Gator enamel pin
The undeniable satisfaction that you totally rock!
Valid for one year
1 “I support my local rock camp” tote bag & sticker Official MGRC t-shirt of your choice
The undeniable satisfaction that you totally rock!
Valid for one year
1 “I support my local rock camp” tote bag
The undeniable satisfaction that you totally rock!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!