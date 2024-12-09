Sales closed

Miami Valley Dance Center Boosters Inc's Silent Auction

Holiday Survival Kit item
Holiday Survival Kit
$105

Starting bid

Handcrafted Charcuterie board, 2 wood serving trays, Set of cheese knives, Wine gift set, 2 bottles of wine, Wine bottle sweater, $25 cheesecake factory gift card, $50 Nothing Bundt cakes gift certificate, $25 Gourmet Gift Baskets gift certificate. Estimated Value $350.00
Fun with the Fam item
Fun with the Fam
$110

Starting bid

4 tickets to Cincinnati Zoo, 4 tickets to Franklin Conservatory and Botanical Garden, 2 tickets to Cosi, Two, $25.00 City BBQ Gift Certificates, Bear Print created and signed by Amy Kollar Anderson, 2 pairs of earrings, Ornament, Fantasy art stickers by Amy Kollar Anderson, Kaleidoscope, Two, $5.00 Gift Certificates, $25.00 Casey’s Gift Card. Estimated Value $360.00
Puppy Love item
Puppy Love
$40

Starting bid

$45.00 Bark Box Gift Certificate, Bag of Intuition dog food, 2 bags of intuition training treats, 2 bags of treats, 1 jar of dog peanut butter, 2 toys, Various dog food coupons. Estimated Value $140.00
Ultimate Sports Fan item
Ultimate Sports Fan
$75

Starting bid

4 View Level or 2 Terrace line Cincinnati Reds Tickets, 4 Dayton Dragons Tickets, 2 Cleveland Monsters Game Tickets Lower Bowl Level, $25.00 Dewey’s Pizza Gift Card, Dayton Dragon’s Chain by B-Right 3d, 6 pack of Coors Light. Estimated Value $250.00
Go Go Gadget item
Go Go Gadget
$90

Starting bid

UltraSafe Jump-Starter, Air Compressor-portable, 36 pk AA Batteries, 36 pack AAA Batteries, Basic Oil Change From Jamie’s Tire & Service, $25.00 Sheetz Gift Card, Ice Sphere Mold . Estimated Value $310.00
Cozy Winter Vibe item
Cozy Winter Vibe
$40

Starting bid

Scensty Plug-In Wax Warmer, 2 pkgs Scentsy Wax Melts, Gingerbread Men Wax Melts, Snowflake Mug, Awakened and Arising Candle, Cooper’s Hawk Wine Tasting for 4, 4 Mini Bottles of Wine, Electric Coffee Mug Warmer. Estimated Value: $140.00
Date Night item
Date Night
$50

Starting bid

2 tickets to Great Escape Room Beavercreek, Dinner for 2 at Texas Roadhouse, Bottle of Texas Roadhouse Steak Sauce + Bag of Peanuts, Wild Axe Throwing Gift Certificate, Two, $5.00 Jubie’s Gift Cards. Estimated Value $175.00
Treat Your Self item
Treat Your Self
$80

Starting bid

Kendra Scott matching necklace and earrings, $50.00 WildFlower Salon Gift Certificate, $25.00 Magnolia Whiskey Boutique Gift Certificate, Book: Worthy by Jada Pinkett Smith, 2 mini bottles of wine, 2 makeup bags, 2 wine freeze cooling cups. Estimated Value $260.00
One Dream, One Love item
One Dream, One Love
$60

Starting bid

A Cane Plush Puppy, A short sleeve tee, A One Love Koozie in black and gold or red and white, A Celebration Party Cooler, Free Box Combo cards, Free Kids Combo cards, and Free Lemonade cards, Two Raising Cane's logo magnets, A lip sauce lip balm, Two click pens or two foil pencils, A black or red visor, Two Raising Cane's logo keychains, An oval logo twill cap or an oval logo trucker cap, Chapstick. Estimated Value $200.00
Deck The Halls item
Deck The Halls
$35

Starting bid

Handmade Wood Ornaments, 4 tickets to Carillon Historical Park, 4 tickets to Carillon Historical Park Carousel, 4 pairs of Christmas Earrings, Candle, 4 Christmas Appetizer Plates, Notebook. Estimated Value $115.00
Hang On Sloopy item
Hang On Sloopy
$80

Starting bid

Ohio State Sign, Ohio State Canvas Tote, Ohio State Purse, Ohio State Sunglasses, $25.00 Dunkin Donuts Gift Card, Bottle of Bailey’s Irish Cream, Bottle of Kaluah, 2 Christmas Coffee Mugs. Estimated Value $280.00

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!