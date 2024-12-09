Miami Valley Dance Center Boosters Inc's Silent Auction
Holiday Survival Kit
$105
Starting bid
Handcrafted Charcuterie board, 2 wood serving trays, Set of cheese knives, Wine gift set, 2 bottles of wine, Wine bottle sweater, $25 cheesecake factory gift card, $50 Nothing Bundt cakes gift certificate, $25 Gourmet Gift Baskets gift certificate.
Estimated Value $350.00
Fun with the Fam
$110
Starting bid
4 tickets to Cincinnati Zoo, 4 tickets to Franklin Conservatory and Botanical Garden, 2 tickets to Cosi, Two, $25.00 City BBQ Gift Certificates, Bear Print created and signed by Amy Kollar Anderson, 2 pairs of earrings,
Ornament, Fantasy art stickers by Amy Kollar Anderson,
Kaleidoscope, Two, $5.00 Gift Certificates, $25.00 Casey’s Gift Card.
Estimated Value $360.00
Puppy Love
$40
Starting bid
$45.00 Bark Box Gift Certificate, Bag of Intuition dog food,
2 bags of intuition training treats, 2 bags of treats, 1 jar of dog peanut butter, 2 toys, Various dog food coupons.
Estimated Value $140.00
Ultimate Sports Fan
$75
Starting bid
4 View Level or 2 Terrace line Cincinnati Reds Tickets, 4 Dayton Dragons Tickets, 2 Cleveland Monsters Game Tickets Lower Bowl Level, $25.00 Dewey’s Pizza Gift Card,
Dayton Dragon’s Chain by B-Right 3d, 6 pack of Coors Light.
Estimated Value $250.00
Go Go Gadget
$90
Starting bid
UltraSafe Jump-Starter, Air Compressor-portable,
36 pk AA Batteries, 36 pack AAA Batteries, Basic Oil Change From Jamie’s Tire & Service, $25.00 Sheetz Gift Card, Ice Sphere Mold .
Estimated Value $310.00
Cozy Winter Vibe
$40
Starting bid
Scensty Plug-In Wax Warmer, 2 pkgs Scentsy Wax Melts,
Gingerbread Men Wax Melts, Snowflake Mug,
Awakened and Arising Candle, Cooper’s Hawk Wine Tasting for 4, 4 Mini Bottles of Wine, Electric Coffee Mug Warmer.
Estimated Value: $140.00
Date Night
$50
Starting bid
2 tickets to Great Escape Room Beavercreek, Dinner for 2 at Texas Roadhouse, Bottle of Texas Roadhouse Steak Sauce + Bag of Peanuts, Wild Axe Throwing Gift Certificate,
Two, $5.00 Jubie’s Gift Cards.
Estimated Value $175.00
Treat Your Self
$80
Starting bid
Kendra Scott matching necklace and earrings, $50.00 WildFlower Salon Gift Certificate, $25.00 Magnolia Whiskey Boutique Gift Certificate, Book: Worthy by Jada Pinkett Smith, 2 mini bottles of wine, 2 makeup bags, 2 wine freeze cooling cups.
Estimated Value $260.00
One Dream, One Love
$60
Starting bid
A Cane Plush Puppy, A short sleeve tee,
A One Love Koozie in black and gold or red and white,
A Celebration Party Cooler, Free Box Combo cards, Free Kids Combo cards, and Free Lemonade cards, Two Raising Cane's logo magnets, A lip sauce lip balm, Two click pens or two foil pencils, A black or red visor, Two Raising Cane's logo keychains, An oval logo twill cap or an oval logo trucker cap, Chapstick.
Estimated Value $200.00
Deck The Halls
$35
Starting bid
Handmade Wood Ornaments, 4 tickets to Carillon Historical Park, 4 tickets to Carillon Historical Park Carousel, 4 pairs of Christmas Earrings,
Candle, 4 Christmas Appetizer Plates, Notebook.
Estimated Value $115.00
Hang On Sloopy
$80
Starting bid
Ohio State Sign, Ohio State Canvas Tote, Ohio State Purse,
Ohio State Sunglasses, $25.00 Dunkin Donuts Gift Card,
Bottle of Bailey’s Irish Cream, Bottle of Kaluah, 2 Christmas Coffee Mugs.
Estimated Value $280.00
